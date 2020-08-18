Former US envoy Jason Greeblatt says still supports, expects sovereignty

Since the Abraham Accord was revealed, the US administration through senior adviser Jared Kushner has stressed that annexation has been tabled for now, while Netanyahu has insisted that it is still on the table.

Greenblatt told the radio that he supports the agreement because he believes that Israel "needs to fight this fight slowly.

"You have to deal with this step by step, you have to re-educate the public from the decades of misinformation, that was given out to the rest of the world about the reality of the conflict, about the reality of Judea and Samaria, the reality of Jewish history in Judea and Samaria," Greenblatt said. "I think we need to be patient and let the prime minister and the government of Israel do what they do best."

In response to a question about whether or not the UAE entered the agreement to get access to various high-grade military equipment and sophisticated weaponry from the Trump administration, Greenblatt said he did not know.

"There's a reason things happen behind closed doors, because people misinterpret or misconstrue things,” he said. “So, I'm not going to get into what might have happened behind those closed doors. But I will answer directly that I have full confidence in the Trump administration and the Israeli government - that they would never agree to a deal that would, for a second, put Israel in danger."