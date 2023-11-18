Several soldiers killed, several others wounded in Gaza

The IDF announced on Saturday evening five soldiers were killed during the fighting in the northern Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Staff-Sgt. Adi Malik Harb, 19, was part of the Nahal Brigade, and was from the Druze village of Beit Jann, which has the highest percentage of fallen soldiers of a community in Israel. According to Kan News, 64 soldiers from the Druze town have fallen in battle.

Four reservists injured

Four reservists from the 12th Brigade were seriously injured during the fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Additionally, a combat officer in the 17th Battalion was seriously wounded in fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip on Friday.

During other battles, fighters from the 46th, 52nd, and 101st Battalions were seriously wounded. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment and their families have been informed.