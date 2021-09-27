Medical workers protest over long shifts, threaten to quit

Over 500 residents, interns and medical students demonstrated on Saturday night in front of the home of Economy Minister Orna Barbivai in protest against her intention not to adopt the outline of shortening shifts from 26 to 16 hours alongside two hours of overlap and her intention to offer an outline in which shifts will be shortened to 22 hours only alongside an overlapping hour.

Barbivai responded to the criticism of her in an interview with Army Radio: "The interns are right, there is no argument. But the proposal of some of them talks about shortening the shifts in 10 hospitals first, leaving 75% of the hospitals with 26-hour shifts. I propose to set a realistic goal and descend gradually."

In addition, over 1,500 residents, interns and students have signed an online petition stating that if a 16 + 2 outline is not adopted, the residents intend to resign, the interns refuse to start a residency and the students refuse to start an internship.

Medical workers protest over 26 hour shifts (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Dr. Liran Nevat Golan, who specializes in emergency medicine, said on Sunday morning in an interview with Army Radio: "Any solution that is not 18 hours or not any more - will not be accepted. We will all resign and shut down the hospitals in the country. We have signed a letter stating that we can not continue like this."

"We do not sleep or eat. I do nine shifts a month - it's crazy. Poor patients, how can I treat them when I fall asleep in front of their eyes at five in the morning? I fell asleep on the floor in the emergency room," he added.