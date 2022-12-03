The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
50 local authorities declare intent to boycott Avi Maoz's anti-LGBTQ policies

The organizations said that they won't cooperate with Maoz's policies in protest against the transfer of educational powers to the Noam Party chairman.

By URI SELA/WALLA
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2022 18:53
MK Avi Maoz from the Noam party arrives for a meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the President's residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Avi Maoz from the Noam party arrives for a meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the President's residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

More than 50 local authorities from the Upper Galilee to the Negev announced on Saturday that they will not cooperate with the policies of far-right MK Avi Maoz's Noam party.

In a large number of the "rebellious" authorities, the heads of the authorities have announced that they will self-fund the plans that will be affected as a result of the unit's transition to external programs in the hands of Maoz.

According to the coalition agreement between Likud and Noam, the unit for external programs and promoting partnerships in the Ministry of Education will be transferred to the Prime Minister's Office and then handed over to Maoz's authority. The Noam chairman has often expressed extreme positions regarding the LGBTQ community and regarding women's rights. Following the announcement of the agreement, this caused a wave of concern to arise among educational authorities and among parents and students from the LGBTQ community regarding damage to areas that help prevent prejudices against the community.

Maoz also recently said that the advisory unit to the Chief of Staff regarding the status of women in the IDF should be abolished.

Which local authorities will be going against Maoz?

The municipalities that joined the call include Rosh Ha'ayin, Arad, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Kiryat Bialik, Holon, Haifa, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Nesher, Ashdod, Ganei Tikva, Bat Yam, Hod Hasharon, Zichron Yaakov, Nes Ziona, Kiryat Ono, Givatayim, Mevaseret Zion, Alfei Menashe, Ramat HaNegev, Kfar Saba and Herzliya.

Also voicing their intention to go against Maoz were Ramat Hasharon, Eshkol, Emek Hefer, Mateh Yehuda, Jezreel Valley, Gezer, Kiryat Tevon, Zoran, Darom Hasharon, Kfar Yona, Neve Monoson, Tel Mond, Savyon, Pardess Hanna, Gilboa, Hof HaCarmel, Megiddo, Givat Brenner, Ramat Yishai, Pardesiya, Kfar Vardim, Meta Asher, Ramat Yishai, Yoav, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, Yehud-Monson, Bnei Shimon, Ibn Yehuda, Upper Galilee, Zebulon and Menashe.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Avi Maoz meet ahead of coalition negotiations. (credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON) Benjamin Netanyahu and Avi Maoz meet ahead of coalition negotiations. (credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)

The response in Tel Aviv was not limited to Mayor Ron Huldai alone, who was one of the first to respond. The head of the education administration in the Tel Aviv municipality, Shirley Rimon Bracha, sent a letter to the administrators in the city following the transfer of powers to Maoz, stating: "This is not a minor event, it is an administrative drama that may also turn into a value drama" story. "I suppose we all fear a unilateral and extreme political intervention in the content that enters the schools."

The 14th Forum, which is composed of women who head local authorities, sent a letter to Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu, which reads: "We, the members of the 14th Forum of Heads of Local Authorities in Israel, turn to you with great concern following the decision to remove the unit for external programs from the Ministry of Education and transfer it to the Noam party. In fact, the decision to remove from the Education Ministry a division entrusted with the education of Israeli children and transfer it within a political agreement creates great discomfort, when the education of our children is at stake. 

"The education system must remain free of political interests and give expression to the variety of opinions and voices that exist in Israeli society and cannot be divided as a puzzle for the need A coalition agreement of one kind or another."



Tags LGBT education Gay Israel israeli politics homophobia Noam Party LGBTQ+ Avi Maoz
