The cabinet decided to make the Settlement and National Missions Ministry headed by Religious Zionist Party member Orit Struck an independent ministry on Sunday, but what exactly will the new ministry be responsible for?

According to an announcement issued on Sunday, the ministry will have three branches focusing on settlement issues, Jewish identity and society and pre-military preparatory schools (mechina) and National Service.

Struck will also appoint members on her behalf in the planning committee for settlement in Judea and Samaria in the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration, the Israel Land Authority, the National Planning and Building Council and the district planning councils in the northern and southern districts.

Religious Zionist Party's battle over the settlements against Yoav Gallant

The decision concerning the new ministry comes a week after the government decided to advance the approval of over 7,000 housing units throughout the West Bank by the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration. The cabinet decision on Sunday will give Struck the power to affect the approval of new housing units in the West Bank.

The decision also comes as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continue to stand at odds concerning the transfer of powers over the Civil Administration, which handles civil matters in the West Bank, to Smotrich and over the Border Police Judea and Samaria Division to Ben-Gvir.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

According to Ynet, Gallant opposed the decision to transfer the powers over the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration to Struck as well. All three transfers of power were included in the coalition agreements signed before the government was sworn in.

Struck announced that she intends to accelerate development programs for weakened areas in rural towns, to promote a set of decisions and legislation to allow growth in rural towns, to advance settlement in Judea and Samaria and legalize outposts and to strengthen the Jewish-Zionist identity throughout the country.

The minister also intends to carry out a comprehensive reform of the National Service including professional training, improving the conditions of service and forming an educational and moral environment for young women doing National Service.

The ministry will also receive control of the Jewish Culture Branch of the Education Ministry and the Directorate of Jewish Identity from the Religious Services Ministry.

Struck's role concerning Jewish identity in Israel appears to be similar to the role granted to Noam Party head Avi Maoz.

During the efforts to form the current coalition, Maoz signed an agreement according to which he would be appointed as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, heading an office called “The Authority for National-Jewish Identity.”

According to the deal, the authority will handle “the strengthening and the formation of the national-Jewish identity in all public systems.” The authority will receive a budget of NIS 100 million in its first year.

In January, the cabinet approved the decision to transfer the Education Ministry unit responsible for external programs to Maoz's department in the Prime Minister's Office.

Everything from art programs to science programs to political and societal programs are offered by external organizations with the approval of this unit.