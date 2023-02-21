The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Two-thirds of Israelis oppose Netanyahu government's judicial reform - poll

Two-thirds of Israelis feel as though the Supreme Court should be able to strike down laws that are in conflict with the Israeli Basic Laws. 

By SAM HALPERN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 18:49
Israelis protest the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Monday, February 20. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Monday, February 20.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

66% of Israelis agree that Israel’s High Court of Justice should be able to strike down laws that are contrary to the nation’s Basic Laws, a survey carried out by IDI’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research found.

Furthermore, the survey found that 63% agree that the current system requiring concurrence between MKs and justices for judicial appointments is appropriate.

On the issue of the court’s ability to strike down laws enacted by the Knesset, rounded, the total of 66% of respondents who agreed that the court should have this ability was comprised of 87% of opposition voters and 44% of coalition voters.

Israelis split over judicial reform bills

A total of 63% of survey respondents agree with the current system requiring agreement between justices and politicians for judicial appointments, a number which includes 39% of coalition voters and 85% of opposition voters.

Additionally, there is no clear majority support or opposition to the proposal that, when the High Court strikes down a law enacted by the Knesset on the grounds that it contravenes Basic Laws, the Knesset should be able to override the court with a majority of 61 Knesset members.

Only about a quarter of respondents support the proposal as is - 47% of coalition voters and 7% of opposition voters. However, a further 23% of total respondents, 29% of the coalition, and 17% of opposition voters support the proposal if it were to increase the majority required to override the judicial decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) is seen next to Likud MK David Amsalem in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) is seen next to Likud MK David Amsalem in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A total of 45% of respondents, 15% of the coalition, and 71% of opposition voters, opposed the proposal outright.

Furthermore, just over half of respondents feel as though the proposed reforms will harm the Israeli economy. Just over a third responded that they would not. 

Israelis concerned over judicial overhaul aftermath

The survey pointed out to respondents that if the judicial reforms are approved, the coalition will be able to advance particular ideologies through the implementation of policies with reduced ability on behalf of the court to intervene. It then asked respondents to rate on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being “not at all worried” and 5 being “extremely worried,” how concerned they were with a change for the worse on several issues.

The distribution of responses was heavily concentrated on the extremes, both “1” and “5” on every issue presented.

The surveyed opposition voters had tendencies to respond that they were extremely concerned about issues including gender equality, LGBTQ rights and Arab-Israeli rights.

The surveyed coalition voters, while also having a couple of extreme concerns, such as potential damage to their savings, tended towards total unconcern on all the presented issues.

It is important to note the survey reflects the vast majority of Israelis are open to compromise. A total of 72% of Israelis, a majority among coalition and opposition voters, agree that there should be dialogue between the political camps in order to create a compromise in regard to the legislative proposals.

Additionally, a majority of both political camps agree that the Knesset should strive to implement a widely accepted constitution based upon the principles espoused in Israel’s Declaration of Independence.



Tags gender equality in israel survey coalition Opposition LGBTQ+ Judicial Selection Committee Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by