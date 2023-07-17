The statement by National Unity Party leader and former defense minister and IDF chief Benny Gantz, along with his counterpart former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot and an earlier statement by former IDF chief Gabi Ashkenazi against IDF reservists quitting to protest government judicial overhaul policies was a body blow to that effort.

Yes, Gantz attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the main culprit of the current judicial overhaul standoff, but at the same time, he strongly opposed the movement for IDF reservists to quit.

Putting together Gantz’s opposition along with the opposition of Eisenkot and Ashkenazi, the Likud responded by praising the three IDF chiefs and highlighting the idea that quitting the IDF is a more extreme side of protesting the judicial overhaul.

Gantz’s words were simple, but powerful, “I call on you all, despite the difficulty and the intense fear: you should continue in your service and your struggle for this country and continue to fight for her against our enemies. Continue to stand guard on the border, in the streets, in the cockpits, in Jenin and at Kaplan Street [near IDF headquarters].”

For Netanyahu and the Likud, this could be a winning message: listen to the three IDF chiefs who do not like us, but who still know it's necessary to show up for duty lest the country be put in physical danger by its enemies.

GADI EISENKOT waves at the launch of the National Unity Party election campaign, in Tel Aviv, earlier this month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

As current IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has said, Hezbollah and Hamas just want to destroy Israel and do not care what kind of judiciary it has.

The former IDF chiefs' statement delegitimizes reservists protest

This message could make it hard for many IDF reservists who are on the fence to actually cross the Rubicon and not show up for duty.

It would be one thing if all of the security establishments supported quitting other than those currently in uniform, who are legally bound to follow orders or end their careers.

But with a serious split even within the opposition, many IDF reservists sitting on the fence will probably remain on the fence.

All Netanyahu wants right now is to pass the first piece of his judicial overhaul, the repeal of the reasonability clause, without a complete national security, diplomatic or economic disaster.

He is fine with hundreds of thousands of protesters, with a small number of IDF reservists quitting and with some intangible harm to Israel’s standing in the US and elsewhere abroad as long as the IDF can function, the economy stays afloat and the US keeps funding Israeli weapons and missile defense.

The anti-judicial overhaul NGO Brothers in Arms group did not even respond to the three former IDF chiefs, likely out of fear that it could undermine their campaign to convince reservists to quit.

They kept the focus on Netanyahu, who is reviled by the protesters, and on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who now fully backs Netanyahu, but who publicly opposed Netanyahu during the March judicial overhaul push.

The NGO’s hope is clearly to keep the focus on the allegation that Netanyahu is trying to usurp near absolute power and that Gallant knew better than to support this in March but has now been cowed into submission after having been temporarily fired by the prime minister.

What was different in March for Netanyahu was that Gallant and the IDF high command were convinced that the military really might break apart.

As of the end of last week, they viewed the IDF reservists' threats as mostly public bluffs.

But as of Sunday night, Gallant and the IDF high command got worried again.

At the same time, they seem to view the current worst-case scenario as a much smaller number of losses from the IDF than the fears in March, which means they will not press Netanyahu as hard, which means he himself will worry less.

Combining this at the same time with the three former IDF chiefs, all opposition figures, going against IDF reservists quitting, this is the mix that Netanyahu may have hoped for in March, in order to reduce the judiciary’s powers at a cost he could tolerate (back then Gantz and Esenkot made some statements against quitting but not at the same strategic moment and not with the same mix of Gallant and the current IDF high command's position.)

With the former IDF chiefs reducing the threat of IDF reservists quitting, Netanyahu is more likely than ever to cross his own rubicon with the only remaining major obstacles being the diplomatic price via the US and the Abraham Accords states.