The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

A-G: Tiberias law shouldn't apply to current mayor election

The Attorney-General's Office held that the law should have its constitutionality examined.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 27, 2023 12:39
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law allowing the appointed caretaker mayor of Tiberias to run for office despite previous restrictions is flawed legislation that should not apply to the upcoming October election, the Attorney-General said late Wednesday night as part of a submission by the state to the High Court of Justice.

The Attorney-General's Office held that the law, which allowed appointed caretaker Mayor Boaz Yosef to run for office by reducing a mandatory "cool-down" period for interim mayors to 90 days, should have its constitutionality examined.

The point of the caretakers is that they are professionals that are supposed to remain separate from the local political arena. the attorney-general explained.

The law interferes with the citizens' votes, meddling in the local autonomy of the municipality by inserting a government-appointed candidate. The caretaker has advantages in the election that were not afforded to them by public trust and thereby raises concerns about violations of equality with other candidates.

The Attorney-General held that the legislative process and minutes of the committee discussions showed that the underlying desire of the law was to "change the rules of the game during play". There was a distinct personal element in the passing of the law, said the Attorney-General. Critics have noted that Yosef is an ally of Shas chairman Arye Deri.

Knesset votes on the reasonableness standard bill. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Knesset votes on the reasonableness standard bill. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

State also submitted the position of Interior Minister, Shas MK Moshe Arbel

The state also submitted the position of Interior Minister and Shas MK Moshe Arbel. His team argued that they had weighed all the difficulties of the law in its drafting, and fell on the side of the right to run for office and the freedom of citizens to vote for whom they wished. It was also argued that incumbency offered little advantages. The Interior Ministry challenged the idea that the law "changed the rules of the game during play," since the law was submitted before the registry of candidates for elections. 

Similar arguments were filed by the Knesset legal adviser on Wednesday, who also noted that they had suggested that the law's application be deferred to the following election. 

A hearing on the law is set for Sunday, following petitions by Anti-Corruption Movement (TLM), the Israeli Movement, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Tiberias mayoral candidate Shani Illuz.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by