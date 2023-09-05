Members of the coalition and the opposition came out strongly on Tuesday against the compromise outline that N12 claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had okayed with President Isaac Herzog despite categorical denials from the Likud on the existence of such an outline.

According to N12, the outline would have the coalition legislating a new and more muted law to cancel the reasonableness standard and freezing legislation of the judicial reform for a year-and-a-half. The Judicial Selection Committee would see no changes to its makeup and would continue to require a seven of nine majority instead of the seven of 11 that the reform proposes.

A statement from the President's Residence said in response only that Herzog had been holding talks with leaders in both the coalition and the opposition in the past week as an ongoing effort to reach an agreement.

The Likud denied the reports as soon as they came out on Monday and then repeated the denial again on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also told Kan's Reshet Bet that there was no accuracy to the report and that Netanyahu hadn't changed his stance on the judicial reform. He also dismissed the possibility of Netanyahu discussing compromises with Herzog without telling him.

MK BENNY GANTZ addresses the Knesset plenum last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The prime minister's and my work over the years has been very close, and I don't think that there is a chance that such a thing would happen," he said. "The prime minister has never done anything in relation to what I work on without my knowledge."

Despite Likud and Levin making it clear that no such outline existed, the report caused a new wave of dismissals and condemnations from within both the coalition and the opposition.

Disputes and drama in the Knesset

On Monday evening, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted that "the six votes of Otzma Yehudit will be against giving in if the [outline] is brought up for a vote."

Meanwhile, members of the opposition accused the coalition of purposely leaking the report to stop the compromise from taking effect, and Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu said they would not support it.

National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz announced that he would make a statement on Tuesday evening but refused to comment on the matter until then.

Herzog also mentioned the outline again on Tuesday, saying that "for nine months, we have been deep in a crisis that is affecting our lives dramatically, affecting our security significantly, affecting our economy, affecting our society, and affecting our humane behavior. Enough."

He then encouraged Israel's leaders to "show responsibility, look reality in the eye, extend a hand, make an effort, not dismiss, and come together to achieve widespread agreements so that this crisis of the judicial reform" can end.