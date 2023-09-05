The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Judicial reform compromise outline met with denial, pessimism

Despite Likud and Levin making it clear that no such outline existed, the report caused a new wave of dismissals and condemnations from within both the coalition and the opposition.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 15:32
COALITION MEMBERS take a selfie after the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard passed on Monday in the Knesset. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
COALITION MEMBERS take a selfie after the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard passed on Monday in the Knesset.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Members of the coalition and the opposition came out strongly on Tuesday against the compromise outline that N12 claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had okayed with President Isaac Herzog despite categorical denials from the Likud on the existence of such an outline.

According to N12, the outline would have the coalition legislating a new and more muted law to cancel the reasonableness standard and freezing legislation of the judicial reform for a year-and-a-half. The Judicial Selection Committee would see no changes to its makeup and would continue to require a seven of nine majority instead of the seven of 11 that the reform proposes.

A statement from the President's Residence said in response only that Herzog had been holding talks with leaders in both the coalition and the opposition in the past week as an ongoing effort to reach an agreement.

The Likud denied the reports as soon as they came out on Monday and then repeated the denial again on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also told Kan's Reshet Bet that there was no accuracy to the report and that Netanyahu hadn't changed his stance on the judicial reform. He also dismissed the possibility of Netanyahu discussing compromises with Herzog without telling him.

MK BENNY GANTZ addresses the Knesset plenum last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK BENNY GANTZ addresses the Knesset plenum last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The prime minister's and my work over the years has been very close, and I don't think that there is a chance that such a thing would happen," he said. "The prime minister has never done anything in relation to what I work on without my knowledge."

Despite Likud and Levin making it clear that no such outline existed, the report caused a new wave of dismissals and condemnations from within both the coalition and the opposition.

Disputes and drama in the Knesset

On Monday evening, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted that "the six votes of Otzma Yehudit will be against giving in if the [outline] is brought up for a vote."

Meanwhile, members of the opposition accused the coalition of purposely leaking the report to stop the compromise from taking effect, and Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu said they would not support it.

National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz announced that he would make a statement on Tuesday evening but refused to comment on the matter until then.

Herzog also mentioned the outline again on Tuesday, saying that "for nine months, we have been deep in a crisis that is affecting our lives dramatically, affecting our security significantly, affecting our economy, affecting our society, and affecting our humane behavior. Enough."

He then encouraged Israel's leaders to "show responsibility, look reality in the eye, extend a hand, make an effort, not dismiss, and come together to achieve widespread agreements so that this crisis of the judicial reform" can end.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by