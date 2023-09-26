Israelis are losing faith in a peaceful two-state solution – poll

Despite growing prospects of normalization with Saudi Arabia, who champion an independent Palestinian state, Israelis are losing faith in the two-state solution, according to a poll from the Pew Research Center that was published on Tuesday.

The survey was carried out in March and April of 2023, with previous polls having been carried out on the topic in 2017 and 2013.

What did the poll find?

The poll found that only 35% of Israelis think that “a way can be found for Israel and an independent Palestinian state to coexist peacefully.” This is a 7% drop since 2017 and a 15% drop since 2013.

Jewish Israelis are more skeptical with only 32% taking the aforementioned stance, while Arab Israelis are more optimistic with 41% believing there is a possibility of a peaceful two-state solution.

Despite Arab Israelis feeling comparatively optimistic, in 2013 the number of Israelis having faith in a peaceful two-state solution was 74%; meaning a reduction of 33%.

Confidence in a peaceful two-state solution amongst different Jewish groups

Amongst Masorti Jews, the percentage believing in a peaceful two-state solution has dropped from 33% in 2017 to 17% as of 2023. For ultra-Orthodox Jews, the belief has fallen from 22% to 7%.

Going against the trend of losing confidence, 61% of secular Jewish Israelis are optimistic about a peaceful two-state solution, when the number stood at 54% in 2017.

For Israelis on the political right, the belief in the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution has dropped considerably. In 2017, the percentage stood at 27% but as of April 2023, it stood at only 14%.

Amongst Israelis on the political left, 73% believed in the possibility of a peaceful two-state solution. For centrist Israelis, the percentage was 53%.

The survey also found that Jewish Israelis who don’t support the current coalition government are more likely to believe that there is a way to coexist peacefully (54% vs. 10%)

Fewer feelings of Islamophobic discrimination now

Pew also surveyed Muslims living in Israel - excluding the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem - on their recent interactions with discrimination and with security personnel.

From 2014-2015, 12% of Muslims said that they had experienced property damage within the 12 months before they were surveyed. In 2023, 4% reported the same.

The survey also found that there was a 6% reduction in Muslims experiencing prevention from travel, 10% in 2014-15 compared to 4% in 2023.

The number of Muslims experiencing threats or being attacked was also reduced from 10% to 8%.

Despite the reduced number of Muslims reporting experiencing discrimination, Muslims also reported a 12% decrease in the number of Jewish people expressing concern and or sympathy for them (13% vs. 25%).

The survey did not record the experiences of Christian Israeli Arabs.