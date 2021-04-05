The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Who would replace Netanyahu as Likud chairman if he leaves? - poll

Netanyahu's trial, as well as a recent proposal to nominate him for President, have left many Likud voters to wonder what will be of the Likud if he leaves.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 5, 2021 18:54
BARKAT TAKES an election-night photo with a Bibi-masked man at Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 2.
A poll of registered Likud voters by the Maagar Mochot Research Institute revealed on Monday which candidate they would support to be the next Likud chairman if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves his role.
According to survey results, the leading candidate with 39% of the vote would be former Jerusalem mayor and current MK, Nir Barkat, followed by Finance Minister Israel Katz with14% and MK Avi Dichter with 8%.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana and Transportation Minister Miri Regev have the same chances of replacing Netanyahu, both receiving 5% of the vote. 
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein received 4% of the vote, and Yariv Levin closed off the list with only one percent. 
The survey showed that 25% of registered Likud voters do not know who they would support if Netanyahu were to vacate the position.
When asked whether they are for or against forming a Likud-led government together with the right-wing bloc and ultra-Orthodox parties, and with support or abstention of Ra'am (United Arab List) led by Mansour Abbas, 40% of Likud members answered that they were in favor, providing the move prevented a fifth election from taking place.
Alongside this, 21% voted they would be in favor of the move in general, while 31% said they oppose the scenario completely. Some 8% of registered Likud voters responded that they do not know.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Likud nir barkat israel katz likud party Trial Likud primaries
