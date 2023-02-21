The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Beat the record: Can you spot the missing hidden key in this puzzle?

The record for being able to spot the hidden key was six seconds - will you be able to find it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 14:22
Can you find the woman's key in the picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the woman's key in the picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

When it comes to puzzles and optical illusions, TikTok users just can't seem to get enough of them. Viral puzzles seem to crop up online every day to attract the attention of viewers and challenge their minds. The one here is particularly intriguing - try to solve it yourself.

In this puzzle, a woman is standing at the entrance of her home trying to find her key, but without much luck. Can you find the key in the yard?

The record thus far for finding the key is just six seconds - will you be able to do it? The answer to the puzzle at the end of this article.

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

Most TikTok users said it took them over a minute to spot the key, but others said they weren't able to find it at all.

Can you do it? Take another look before you scroll down to the end of the article to reveal the answer.

Can you find the woman's key in the picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Can you find the woman's key in the picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

What is the answer to the puzzle?

Did you manage to find the key? Even if you didn't, it's no big deal. The answer is actually right in front of you. Take a look at the lantern on the right of the puzzle The key is hanging there on the right side of the glass.

On the right, on the lantern. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) On the right, on the lantern. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)


