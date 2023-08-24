The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'They think he's my son:' 47-year-old woman dating man decades younger

A young man in his 20s falls in love with a woman over two decades older.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 21:52

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 21:54
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Finding love in the modern age of dating dominated by screens can be challenging. However, this couple knew from the beginning that they were a perfect match despite their significant age difference.

Rachel Allen, a 47-year-old woman, connected with 25-year-old Alex Michael on social media, and their bond grew more robust over time. Neither had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with such a substantial age gap. They reside in Texas, USA, and have no qualms about their relationship, even though Michael is only three years younger than Allen's son.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Sharing their journey

This TikTok-famous couple has openly shared their journey on social media, emphasizing that their differences and the age gap add to the allure of their relationship. Allen stated, "We're fully aware of the age difference, but it would be foolish to conform to what others expect from us."

She continued, "We often forget about the age gap until someone points it out, but we don't take it personally. There was a funny moment at the gym when the clerk said, 'You must be his mother, right? You can't be mistaken.' We just laughed it off. We held hands every day and kissed in front of everyone, and I think that's when he realized we were a couple."

Michael chimed in, praising Allen's remarkable self-care and physical fitness. He acknowledged, "Rachel takes incredible care of herself. She's almost 50, and she looks stunning. She's in phenomenal shape and far surpasses girls my age. She also frequently compliments me and says I'm more mature than her 51-year-old ex." They concluded, "We're two unique individuals who have found our soulmate, and age doesn't matter when you're sure you've met the right person."



