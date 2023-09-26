Groom slams bride with wedding cake in face. Here's what happened next

An anonymous bride recently shared a humiliating experience on Reddit, claiming that her wedding day was ruined by her new husband's actions, leading to their breakup.

Wedding cake in the face

In a detailed post, the bride explained how the groom forcefully pushed a slice of wedding cake into her face, causing her to lose her balance, as reported by the New York Post. This not only ruined her makeup, hair, and dress but also shattered her self-confidence, as all the guests, including her family and friends, burst into laughter.

Feeling deeply hurt, the bride promptly left the event and hailed a taxi.

She wrote on Reddit how days later her family continued to call, insisting that she was being childish and that her husband was a good man. However, she felt that a wedding was supposed to be the happiest day of a person's life and that this man had embarrassed her in front of everyone.

Not only did he ruin a $500 cake, she wrote, but he also destroyed her makeup, hair, and the top of her dress. Then she announced that she was going to get divorced.

The bride also mentioned that her husband attempted to reach out to talk and apologize.

How did the Reddit community react?

The Reddit community rallied behind the bride, supporting her decision to leave her partner.

One user wrote that it was not about the cake or the prank; it was about his complete lack of respect toward her.