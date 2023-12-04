Gal Gadot calls out the global silence on Oct. 7 violence against women

Israeli actress Gal Gadot published a new post on Instagram with a poignant message about the silence in the world in the face of the acts of rape and violence against women on October 7.

"The world let women down on October 7," she wrote on Instagram to her 109 million followers. "We claim that we stand against rape and against violence against women. We will not agree to let women become victims and then silence them. We say we believe in women, stand by women and speak boldly.

"On October 7, the world witnessed the violent attacks of Hamas in real-time. Within hours of the attack, the first horrifying video of Shani Louk being led away naked by her proud assailants emerged. Nevertheless, two months later, women are still held hostage by these rapists and the world fails to call this situation what it is: an emergency that requires a decisive response."

Gal Gadot calls for global action

The Israeli actress who starred in the "Wonder Woman" film series called on women around the world to act. Gal Gadot from the official LA community Israel 75th anniversary celebration (credit: EDEN SHOHAT)

"This is our moment as women and women's allies to act. I urge everyone who has done so much for women's rights around the world - from the United Nations to human rights organizations - to join the demand that Hamas will release every kidnapped woman immediately, not in another day. These women cannot survive one more moment in this horror."