Mini Israel Park, a park located near Latrun in central Israel containing hundreds of miniature models of the significant buildings and landmarks of the Jewish State, is unveiling, for the first time, a model of the settlements of Gush Katif, the Israeli community that lived in Gaza prior to Israel’s disengagement in 2005.

The unveiling of the new model will take place at the park on Monday, a release from the Gush Katif Heritage Center stated.

The center noted that Jewish history in Gaza goes back thousands of years. On Monday, it wishes to expose visitors to the lives that existed in Gush Katif up until nearly 20 years ago when the settlements were evacuated.

Looking back on Jewish history

The event which will reflect back on Jewish life in Gaza takes place amid the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, a holiday that reflects back on the miraculous Jewish struggle in the land of Israel against a foreign, Hellenizing power.

The heritage center will celebrate the holiday with park visitors and “tell the story of Gaza's heroes over the years.” An image of a model of Gush Katif. (credit: Sharon Nahami)

The event is set to feature actors, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet figures from biblical and Jewish history including Samson, the Hasmoneans, and the pioneers of Gush Katif.

There will also be musicians, a riddle contest, and a screening of a 3D film about the land of Israel.

The main attraction, the model of the Gush Katif settlements, will show viewers models of the houses that existed there as well as the beach, the council building, the yeshiva, greenhouses, and more.