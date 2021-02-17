The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

This Ukrainian baker makes hyper-realistic 3D cakes - Watch

"I don't treat it like a business. And I don't want to turn baking into business and mass production," Dolnyk said.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 06:34
Ukrainian pastry chef Kristina Dolnyk puts the finishing touches on a cake at her kitchen in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2021. Picture taken February 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian pastry chef Kristina Dolnyk puts the finishing touches on a cake at her kitchen in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2021. Picture taken February 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian pastry chef Kristina Dolnyk is fully booked until the end of 2022 thanks to lifelike 3D cakes inspired by pop culture or everyday objects or places.
The amateur baker behind these hyper-realistic cakes has never even had any formal training.
Dolnyk’s passion for cake art first began in 2015 when her sister asked her to bake her a wedding cake for her. 
"I don't treat it like a business. And I don't want to turn baking into business and mass production," Dolnyk said. 
"I really like that every cake is unique, I never make the same cake twice, and that not everyone can afford it," she added, clarifying that "I don't mean that it is too expensive. What I mean is that the demand for cakes is so high that even if I bake my entire life I won't be able to meet it."


Tags ukraine bakery cake bake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by