This Ukrainian baker makes hyper-realistic 3D cakes - Watch



Read more herepic.twitter.com/Xwo97eyOZv Ukrainian pastry #chef Kristina Dolnyk is fully booked until the end of 2022 thanks to lifelike 3D #cakes inspired by pop culture or everyday objects or places, all without a day of formal training.Read more here https://t.co/eKvXj7ZI7K February 17, 2021

The amateur baker behind these hyper-realistic cakes has never even had any formal training.

Dolnyk’s passion for cake art first began in 2015 when her sister asked her to bake her a wedding cake for her.

"I don't treat it like a business. And I don't want to turn baking into business and mass production," Dolnyk said.

"I really like that every cake is unique, I never make the same cake twice, and that not everyone can afford it," she added, clarifying that "I don't mean that it is too expensive. What I mean is that the demand for cakes is so high that even if I bake my entire life I won't be able to meet it."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}