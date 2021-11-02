The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis denounce government religious reforms

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein published a notice on cuts to child care subsidies for full-time yeshiva students, proposals to abolish Chief Rabbinate’s kashrut monopoly, and more

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 11:49
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the country on Tisha Be'Av. (photo credit: SHUKI LERRER)
The two most senior rabbis of the ultra-Orthodox non-hassidic community jointly denounced the government in a public notice published in the Yated Neeman newspaper Tuesday morning, lambasting reforms to religious life the government is seeking to enact. 
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 93, and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, 98, highlighted several grievances of the ultra-Orthodox community with the current government which has affected, or is poised to affect, the community’s life and the control of its political parties over religious life in the country more broadly. 
The “iniquitous government” seeks to “harm all the pillars of the world and has directed their schemes against those who study Torah, interfere with married yeshiva students and the assistance [they receive] for their young children, impose different taxes to make the lives of Torah students difficult’ harm kashrut for all the people dwelling in Zion, and to increase recognition of groups foreign to traditional Judaism and to uproot the rule of Jewish law, and the desecration of the holy place of the remnant of the Temple,” the rabbis declared. 
They were referring to several government policies and proposals including cuts already enacted to subsidized child daycare for families of full-time yeshiva students; legislation to abolish the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut supervision; new taxes on disposable plastic tableware which the ultra-Orthodox community makes frequent use of; and the likelihood that the government will adopt either fully or partially the Western Wall agreement creating a state-recognized prayer space at the southern end of the site for non-Orthodox prayer. 
Kanievsky and Edelstein said that these plans would not bear fruit but instructed the ultra-Orthodox community en masse to “cry out before God” especially this Thursday, the eve of the new Jewish month, which also coincides with the final vote on the state budget in Knesset where some of the government’s religious reforms are being enacted.
A public notice authored by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein (credit: Yated Neeman) A public notice authored by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein (credit: Yated Neeman)
Earlier this week, Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, a senior ultra-Orthodox leader in the US and member of the Council of Torah Sages of America issued a statement noting that Edelstein had requested from him that the council protest the Israeli government’s policies and legislation on religious life and its “persecution of religion.”
Kamenetsky pointed specifically to government plans, which have not yet been submitted in legislation, to decentralize authority over Jewish conversion from the Chief Rabbinate to municipal chief rabbis. 
The entire council subsequently issued a statement saying that the Israeli government “wishes to impede Torah learning and fulfillment of the mitzvos,” and similarly requested mass prayer against these plans for this Thursday.”


