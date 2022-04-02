The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Who fired rockets targeting a Turkish base in Iraq? - analysis

The attack targeting the Turkish base near Bashiqa is not the first, as it was targeted in December 2021 and also January 2022, with reports staying that there was also an attack in November 2021.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 16:22
Missiles of the kind used during Iran's retaliatory strike on the U.S Ayn al-Asad military base in 2020 are seen on display at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran January 7, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Missiles of the kind used during Iran's retaliatory strike on the U.S Ayn al-Asad military base in 2020 are seen on display at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran January 7, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

A total of five rockets were fired at a Turkish base in northern Iraq on Tuesday last week,  according to Kurdistan24, a media outlet in the autonomous Kurdish region.

“Two of the five rockets landed inside the military base in Zilkan town in Nineveh province’s Bashiqa. The rest fell on Bashiqa Mountain, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Group,” the report said. 

This is important because it appears to be part of an uptick of pro-Iranian militias using rockets to target both the US in the Kurdistan region, as well as Turkey. Iran fired ballistic missiles at Erbil on March 12, and they landed near the site of a new US consulate. Later, Iran claimed it was targeting a “Mossad” facility and further reports even claimed this was related to energy ties between the Kurdish region and Turkey.  

The attack targeting the Turkish base near Bashiqa is not the first, as it was targeted in December 2021 and also January 2022, with reports staying that there was also an attack in November 2021. This means that there are increasing attacks on Turkish forces in Iraq.

Turkey has established bases in Iraq to fight what it claims are “terrorists.” Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have increasingly opposed Turkey’s role in Iraq and it’s unclear if the rocket attack is a message or if the rockets were intended to kill. There were no casualties as a result of Tuesday's missiles, reports said.

A BUILDING in Erbil, Iraq damaged in missile attacks earlier this month. (credit: AZAD LASHKARI/REUTERS)A BUILDING in Erbil, Iraq damaged in missile attacks earlier this month. (credit: AZAD LASHKARI/REUTERS)

Kurdistan24 notes that “in early February, nearly 18 rockets were fired at the camp after a Turkish airstrike on the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar. Iraqi militia forces with close ties to Iran have previously declared their opposition to Turkey’s military presence in Iraq, regularly calling on Ankara to withdraw and threatening attacks against Turkish troops.” 

It's not clear if the attacks will increase or if Turkey will ever respond. Turkey and Iran have had decent relations over the last years, and they are both part of Russian-backed discussions regarding Syria. However, Turkey has also sought to pivot in its foreign relations in recent years. Iran likes to use proxy groups in places like Iraq to attack other countries, and has used Iraqi-based militias to target Saudi Arabia and Israel. 



Tags Iraq Turkey iran iraq iran missiles missile attacks Turkey Iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by