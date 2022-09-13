If it weren’t for Hezbollah, Lebanon would have been part of the Abraham Accords, said the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva on Tuesday morning.

“I am convinced that Lebanon would have been part of the Abraham Accords if not for Hezbollah,” he said at Reichman University’s Counter-Terrorism Conference in Herzilya.

“Hezbollah is an organization that wears three hats: the protector of the Shia community, an Iranian proxy financed and backed by Tehran, and the protector of Lebanon but who took the Lebanese people hostage," he said

Israel normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Since then, ties between the countries have increased with bilateral defense agreements signed, over 150 meetings between security officials, dozens of joint exercises and over $3 billion USD in defense industry cooperation. On Monday the Chief of Staff of Morroco’s military landed in Israel and was received at the Kirya Military Headquarters with an Honor Guard.

“I hope, for Nasrallah’s sake, that he does not underestimate the Israeli response if he decides to make a move.” Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva

According to Haliva, Lebanon is like every other country where Iran has an influence-Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

A LARGE poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is on display in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, this past week. After the just-completed Israeli operation in Gaza, Nasrallah may think twice before starting hostilities, says the writer. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

“They are at the bottom in every parameter of failed countries,” he said, adding, "The people of Lebanon get up in the morning, try to turn on the electricity and it doesn’t turn on. The value of the currency is also in a terrible state, life there is very difficult.”

Meanwhile, “Israel is a country with assets like water, technology and food in addition to military power. Arab countries are aware of this, and that's what led to the Abraham Accords.”

Lebanon and Israel remain officially at war and tensions have increased over the Karish gas rig and the maritime borders between the two countries.

“A Lebanese gas rig is an Israeli interest and improving the economic situation of the Lebanese people is also an Israeli interest. The people of Lebanon also understand what the result of war would be,” he said.

Haliva told the conference that the military has discussed the potential for escalation in the north with the political echelon. The IDF has also carried out large-scale exercises simulating war with Lebanon, including the Chariots of Fire drill where troops trained in Cyprus.

“I hope, for Nasrallah’s sake, that he does not underestimate the Israeli response if he decides to make a move,” he warned. “Israel’s power is great and I am sure that Hezbollah understands this. Nasrallah is a serious individual and knows what I’m talking about.”

Haliva, who spent years in Lebanon as a soldier and officer, said that Nasrallah calculates every decision he makes while remembering what happened during the Second Lebanon War.

Nevertheless, in the years since the devastating 34-day war, with the help of Iran Hezbollah has increased its arsenal with 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at the Israeli homefront along with attack drones and other advanced weaponry.

According to Haliva, the IDF believes that Nasrallah is highly regarded in Iran and “is not a patron but a partner in making decisions vis-à-vis the Iranians. There is a likelihood that in certain events Hezbollah and Nasrallah as its leader will join Iran's circle of violence."

Haliva also commented on the increase in violence in the West Bank and warned that there could be attacks during the upcoming Jewish Holidays.

“The holidays are always a sensitive period, but I estimate that there is potential for significant incidents,” he warned.

The IDF increased its presence in the West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks inside Israel and has stepped up nightly arrest raids in cities like Jenin and Nablus. The raids have seen violent clashes and heavy gunfire by Palestinians against troops. There has also been an increase in shooting attacks against IDF targets and Israeli civilian vehicles.

As a result, more than 80 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF since the beginning of the year, a sharp increase from the previous year.

While IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has placed the blame for the increased violence on the weakening PA, the Palestinians have blamed Israel.

“It is a Palestinian interest to lower the amount of terrorism in the area and stabilize the governance of the Palestinian Authority,” Haliva said, adding that “we need to do the right things to stabilize the PA. It is an Israeli security interest.”