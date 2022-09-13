The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF Intel Chief: If not for Hezbollah, Lebanon would have joined the Abraham Accords

Speaking at the Reichman University’s Counter-Terrorism Conference, Haliva said the military has discussed the potential for escalation in the north with the political echelon.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 11:56
Head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva speaks at the Reichman University Counter-Terrorism Conference, September 13, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva speaks at the Reichman University Counter-Terrorism Conference, September 13, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

If it weren’t for Hezbollah, Lebanon would have been part of the Abraham Accords, said the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva on Tuesday morning.

“I am convinced that Lebanon would have been part of the Abraham Accords if not for Hezbollah,” he said at Reichman University’s Counter-Terrorism Conference in Herzilya.

“Hezbollah is an organization that wears three hats: the protector of the Shia community, an Iranian proxy financed and backed by Tehran, and the protector of Lebanon but who took the Lebanese people hostage," he said

Israel normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Since then, ties between the countries have increased with bilateral defense agreements signed, over 150 meetings between security officials, dozens of joint exercises and over $3 billion USD in defense industry cooperation. On Monday the Chief of Staff of Morroco’s military landed in Israel and was received at the Kirya Military Headquarters with an Honor Guard.

“I hope, for Nasrallah’s sake, that he does not underestimate the Israeli response if he decides to make a move.”

Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva

According to Haliva, Lebanon is like every other country where Iran has an influence-Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. 

A LARGE poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is on display in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, this past week. After the just-completed Israeli operation in Gaza, Nasrallah may think twice before starting hostilities, says the writer. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A LARGE poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is on display in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, this past week. After the just-completed Israeli operation in Gaza, Nasrallah may think twice before starting hostilities, says the writer. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

“They are at the bottom in every parameter of failed countries,” he said, adding, "The people of Lebanon get up in the morning, try to turn on the electricity and it doesn’t turn on. The value of the currency is also in a terrible state, life there is very difficult.”

Meanwhile, “Israel is a country with assets like water, technology and food in addition to military power. Arab countries are aware of this, and that's what led to the Abraham Accords.”

Lebanon and Israel remain officially at war and tensions have increased over the Karish gas rig and the maritime borders between the two countries. 

“A Lebanese gas rig is an Israeli interest and improving the economic situation of the Lebanese people is also an Israeli interest. The people of Lebanon also understand what the result of war would be,” he said.

Haliva told the conference that the military has discussed the potential for escalation in the north with the political echelon. The IDF has also carried out large-scale exercises simulating war with Lebanon, including the Chariots of Fire drill where troops trained in Cyprus.

“I hope, for Nasrallah’s sake, that he does not underestimate the Israeli response if he decides to make a move,” he warned. “Israel’s power is great and I am sure that Hezbollah understands this. Nasrallah is a serious individual and knows what I’m talking about.”

Haliva, who spent years in Lebanon as a soldier and officer, said that Nasrallah calculates every decision he makes while remembering what happened during the Second Lebanon War. 

Nevertheless, in the years since the devastating 34-day war, with the help of Iran Hezbollah has increased its arsenal with 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at the Israeli homefront along with attack drones and other advanced weaponry.

According to Haliva, the IDF believes that Nasrallah is highly regarded in Iran and “is not a patron but a partner in making decisions vis-à-vis the Iranians. There is a likelihood that in certain events Hezbollah and Nasrallah as its leader will join Iran's circle of violence."

Haliva also commented on the increase in violence in the West Bank and warned that there could be attacks during the upcoming Jewish Holidays.

“The holidays are always a sensitive period, but I estimate that there is potential for significant incidents,” he warned. 

The IDF increased its presence in the West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks inside Israel and has stepped up nightly arrest raids in cities like Jenin and Nablus. The raids have seen violent clashes and heavy gunfire by Palestinians against troops. There has also been an increase in shooting attacks against IDF targets and Israeli civilian vehicles. 

As a result, more than 80 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF since the beginning of the year, a sharp increase from the previous year.

While IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has placed the blame for the increased violence on the weakening PA, the Palestinians have blamed Israel. 

“It is a Palestinian interest to lower the amount of terrorism in the area and stabilize the governance of the Palestinian Authority,” Haliva said, adding that “we need to do the right things to stabilize the PA. It is an Israeli security interest.”



Tags Hassan Nasrallah IDF Iran Lebanon idc herzliya israel and lebanon intelligence counterterrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by