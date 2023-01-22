The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

A building collapse in Syria is reminder of Turkey’s occupation - analysis

The collapse of a building in Aleppo and the 5-year anniversary of the invasion of Afrin are symbols of how Syria continues to suffer while the global powers concentrate elsewhere.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 22:30
An excavator works on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria January 22, 2023. (photo credit: SHAM FM/Handout via REUTERS)
An excavator works on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria January 22, 2023.
(photo credit: SHAM FM/Handout via REUTERS)

According to reports from Syria at least 16 people were killed in the collapse of a building in Aleppo. Reports at The National and elsewhere noted that the collapse took place in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, an area where many members of the Kurdish minority live.

In addition, the victims of the collapse were believed to be people displaced from the Kurdish area of Afrin. Kurds and other minorities were forced to flee Afrin in 2018 when Turkey launched an invasion and backed extremist groups in the pillaging of Afrin city.  

Ankara’s invasion of Afrin has now led to five years of illegal occupation of that region of Syria. Up to 200,000 people had to flee Afrin because of the invasion. It is one of several areas of Syria that Turkey occupies.

In 2019, Turkey launched another invasion of an area near Serekaniye and also caused another 200,000 people to flee. In Afrin, many armed gangs, some of them affiliated with Turkish-backed militias and elements of the Syrian National Army, have caused instability and kept Kurds, Yazidis and others from returning. In their place, some Syrians from other parts of Syria have settled in Afrin and extremist groups such as ISIS have come to operate in the border area between Afrin, Idlib and the Turkish border.  

Members of a rescue team work on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria January 22, 2023. (credit: SHAM FM/Handout via REUTERS) Members of a rescue team work on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria January 22, 2023. (credit: SHAM FM/Handout via REUTERS)

A reminder of hardships inflicted on millions of Syrians

The building collapse in Aleppo is a reminder of the hardships that continue to be inflicted on millions of Syrians. According to The National, “rescue teams are working to free around 20 people from under the rubble. Video footage showed emergency workers and civilians searching through a huge pile of debris. Relatives gathered at the scene and at nearby hospitals to look for the missing and mourn the dead.”

The report says that “the building was home to five families displaced from Afrin, a town near Aleppo under the control of Turkish-backed forces, said to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish-affiliated news agencies.” 

Reports from Syria also tweeted about the collapse and the deaths of the people. The story of Afrin and its people is not often covered in international media, in part because they cannot get access to the region via Turkey or Syria. In addition, Ankara has threatened more invasions of other parts of Syria before its elections in May. This has left many Kurds and other minorities concerned since previous Turkish invasions led to the ethnic cleansing of Kurds, Yazidis, Christians and others. At the same time the US continues to back the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main group that has been fighting ISIS in Syria. Made up of Kurdish fighters, as well as Arabs, Christians and other Syrians, the group continues to be targeted by Ankara in drone strikes. This means that a swath of Syria continues to be unstable and it is unclear who will control those areas in the coming year or years. 

The Syrian regime took over most of Aleppo in 2016 and has continued to consolidate gains. Meanwhile, the extremist group HTS in Idlib province has expanded its areas of control into Afrin. Turkey continues to exercise some control over Idlib and Afrin; while also controlling areas near Al-Bab and Serekaniyeh. The SDF, backed by the US, controls eastern Syria while Russia and Iran continue to have influence across swaths of Syria. ISIS continues to pose a threat as well. This combustible situation leaves many displaced people without a way to return home or rebuild their lives.

In recent months, there has been talk of reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian regime. It is unclear what this would mean for the former Syrian rebels and people in Idlib and Afrin or what it means for people displaced by Turkey’s invasions.

How can so many people ever return home?

The international community, focused on the war in Ukraine and other issues, tends to ignore the suffering in Syria. The collapse of a building in Aleppo and the five-year anniversary of the invasion of Afrin are symbols of how Syria continues to suffer while the global powers concentrate elsewhere. 



Tags Syria Turkey kurds Middle East Aleppo Building collapse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by