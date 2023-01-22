According to reports from Syria at least 16 people were killed in the collapse of a building in Aleppo. Reports at The National and elsewhere noted that the collapse took place in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, an area where many members of the Kurdish minority live.

In addition, the victims of the collapse were believed to be people displaced from the Kurdish area of Afrin. Kurds and other minorities were forced to flee Afrin in 2018 when Turkey launched an invasion and backed extremist groups in the pillaging of Afrin city.

Ankara’s invasion of Afrin has now led to five years of illegal occupation of that region of Syria. Up to 200,000 people had to flee Afrin because of the invasion. It is one of several areas of Syria that Turkey occupies.

In 2019, Turkey launched another invasion of an area near Serekaniye and also caused another 200,000 people to flee. In Afrin, many armed gangs, some of them affiliated with Turkish-backed militias and elements of the Syrian National Army, have caused instability and kept Kurds, Yazidis and others from returning. In their place, some Syrians from other parts of Syria have settled in Afrin and extremist groups such as ISIS have come to operate in the border area between Afrin, Idlib and the Turkish border.

Members of a rescue team work on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria January 22, 2023. (credit: SHAM FM/Handout via REUTERS)

A reminder of hardships inflicted on millions of Syrians

The building collapse in Aleppo is a reminder of the hardships that continue to be inflicted on millions of Syrians. According to The National, “rescue teams are working to free around 20 people from under the rubble. Video footage showed emergency workers and civilians searching through a huge pile of debris. Relatives gathered at the scene and at nearby hospitals to look for the missing and mourn the dead.”

The report says that “the building was home to five families displaced from Afrin, a town near Aleppo under the control of Turkish-backed forces, said to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish-affiliated news agencies.”

Reports from Syria also tweeted about the collapse and the deaths of the people. The story of Afrin and its people is not often covered in international media, in part because they cannot get access to the region via Turkey or Syria. In addition, Ankara has threatened more invasions of other parts of Syria before its elections in May. This has left many Kurds and other minorities concerned since previous Turkish invasions led to the ethnic cleansing of Kurds, Yazidis, Christians and others. At the same time the US continues to back the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main group that has been fighting ISIS in Syria. Made up of Kurdish fighters, as well as Arabs, Christians and other Syrians, the group continues to be targeted by Ankara in drone strikes. This means that a swath of Syria continues to be unstable and it is unclear who will control those areas in the coming year or years.

The Syrian regime took over most of Aleppo in 2016 and has continued to consolidate gains. Meanwhile, the extremist group HTS in Idlib province has expanded its areas of control into Afrin. Turkey continues to exercise some control over Idlib and Afrin; while also controlling areas near Al-Bab and Serekaniyeh. The SDF, backed by the US, controls eastern Syria while Russia and Iran continue to have influence across swaths of Syria. ISIS continues to pose a threat as well. This combustible situation leaves many displaced people without a way to return home or rebuild their lives.

In recent months, there has been talk of reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian regime. It is unclear what this would mean for the former Syrian rebels and people in Idlib and Afrin or what it means for people displaced by Turkey’s invasions.

How can so many people ever return home?

The international community, focused on the war in Ukraine and other issues, tends to ignore the suffering in Syria. The collapse of a building in Aleppo and the five-year anniversary of the invasion of Afrin are symbols of how Syria continues to suffer while the global powers concentrate elsewhere.