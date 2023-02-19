Netanyahu to Nasrallah: Don’t count on an Israeli civil war

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah should not bank on a civil war breaking out in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday as he dismissed the idea that the internal protests over his democratic reforms could turn violent.

"Don't count on a civil war. It will not happen. It will not happen because we are indeed brothers,” Netanyahu told the government prior to its weekly meeting.

He spoke amid growing protests against his government's judicial overhaul program and rising concern from Western allies, including the US, that the reform weaken Israeli democracy.

Nasrallah in a speech last week highlighted the internal turmoil, as an indication that Israeli society was imploding.

“What Nasrallah does not understand is that we are a living democracy. In a democracy, there are differences of opinion and debates. Sometimes there is agreement and when it is necessary, there are decisions.

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags during a rally marking the annual Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, last month (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

“There will be no civil war because we always remember that we have fought shoulder-to-shoulder to defend our state and build our land,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu asks Israelis to dial down rhetoric

He asked Israelis to dial down the rhetoric against the reforms, particularly among those who are similarly concerned about bloodshed.

“It is precisely against the backdrop of the expectations of our enemies, expectations of destruction and bloodshed, that talk of blood in the streets must stop. The flames need to be lowered. The mood needs to be calmed. This is the clear call that I am making from here and I expect all public leaders to say these clear words,” Netanyahu said.

Overall, he said, "I am pleased to disappoint our enemies and also reassure our friends: Israel is, and will remain, a strong, vibrant and independent democracy.”

He also spoke out against Iran’s unceasing aggression against Israel and Israeli-based targets.

“Last week, Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister spoke after An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on Saturday by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

Regional defense and security sources have said they suspected the assault was carried out by Iran, which did not comment on the incident.

Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years.

British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned and one was Emirati, it said.

Netanyahu at the cabinet meeting also spoke out against Iran’s attack on an American base in Syria. “Iran continues to send deadly weapons that attack masses of innocent civilians far from its borders,” he said.

The Prime Minister added, “we will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and we will not allow it to entrench on our northern border. We are doing – and will do – everything to defend our people and we are responding forcefully to the attacks against us.”

Separately he said that over the weekend, he authorized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to form and lead “a special task force to fight against those who incite to murderous acts against us.

“He will be supported by investigators, police officers and prosecutors, in full coordination with the Justice Ministry, and with the participation of …the ISA, the IDF and the National Cyber Directorate,” Netanyahu said.

Reuters contributed to this report.