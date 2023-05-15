Turkish elections lead to uncertainty - analysis

Turkey’s election on Sunday saw a record number of voters head to the polls in a country that has become more authoritarian under the ruling AKP party’s two decades in power.

The main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu appeared to receive around 45% of the vote and 24 million votes, according to state media in Turkey on Monday morning. However there are many votes left to be counted and it is uncertain if the long-time leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will once again prevail in the first round of elections, or if the country is likely heading for a second round in late May.

What is clear from the elections is that high turnout shows many people are not despondent. They eagerly wanted to vote. They also voted for more than a dozen parties for the parliament, although some of those will not cross the threshold and enter parliament. The end result in both the presidential and parliamentary parts of the election is that the country continues to be divided as it has been over the last decades, between the right-wing religious AKP, which has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, and center-left nationalists, left-wing and far-right nationalist parties.

Turkey's elections: What's different compared to other countries?

On the one hand, Turkey’s elections look like any other election in this respect. However, two decades of one-party dominance has meant that much of the landscape is not what it was.

Most opposition media have been closed down, so the country is primarily run by either state media that is run by the AKP, or by pro-AKP media. This means that during the elections it was difficult to rely on the data coming out of these media outlets, which always depicted Erdogan as winning.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey May 15, 2023. (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Over the last decade many opposition politicians have been imprisoned, including the HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, CHP politician Canan Kaftancioglu, and Istanbul’s mayor has even received a sentence and ban from politics, which he is appealing. Many politicians have been imprisoned in Turkey on flimsy charges or accusations of “terrorism” for which the ruling party never provides evidence.

This means that although Turkey’s elections had a record turnout and numbers, the overall landscape of elections is similar to many countries that have a mixed type of democracy, where there appear to be multiple parties, but where many trends mitigate against the opposition being able to fully contest the election.

The opposition knows that if it campaigns too hard or challenges too much it could find its leaders in jail when the ruling party wins. This means Ankara’s elections have more commonalities with elections in Venezuela, Russia, Iran, Egypt and other countries, than with fully free and fair elections held in places like Denmark or the UK. Turkey’s history is also one in which democracy has also been only part of the story, the country suffered several military coups over the last hundred years.

Nevertheless, Turkey remains a member of NATO, a historic legacy of the Cold War, and within NATO it tends to not only be pro-Russia but also oppose democracies like Sweden from joining.

For some observers, Ankara’s policies are not anti-democratic or anti-Western, but merely an independent foreign policy combined with nationalism and more respect for religion at home. That means that some people believe Turkey in the previous pre-AKP era was too much of a nationalist-secular state, one that discriminated against minorities such as the Kurds, and the AKP is merely a response to that, replacing one type of nationalist secular authoritarianism with another type. This ignores the fact that Turkey once had a free press and that it had a chance in the early 2000s to become more democratic, as opposed to less.

The high turnout in the elections appear to show that despite decades of only one party in charge, and changes to the government structure that have centralized power in the presidency, people still hunger for democracy. This is because when people are given the window of opportunity for even partial democracy, they will generally take it. This was the case in Mexico in the 1980s and 1990s, when Mexico transitioned from PRI-dominated rule, to full democracy in 2000.

Today Ankara faces many challenges. The economy, which helped bring the AKP to power decades ago, is struggling with inflation. Turkey sought to distance itself so much from the West that it now finds itself often stuck dealing with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Iranians, on various issues such as Syria and Ukrainian grain deals.

In addition, Ankara’s decision to acquire the S-400 air defense system from Russia and its attacks on the US-backed SDF in Syria have led to anger at Ankara in the US Congress, leading Turkey to face difficulty acquiring new defense products from the US.

What this means is that regardless of how the final vote count turns out and the likelihood of Ankara heading to a second round of elections, the opposition has an uphill battle. Even if the opposition could reverse two decades of one party running the country, Turkey is a changed landscape. Demographics and rising nationalism and religion brought the AKP to power.

In addition, the historic discrimination against Kurds has meant that the opposition often lacked a key constituency needed for support. The religious symbolism used by the AKP, such as a final election-style event in the former Church turned mosque, turned museum, turned mosque, Hagia Sophia, was all about channeling Ottoman era symbolism of religion and state combined into one.

This is the same kind of manifesto that Putin has used and the Tehran regime has used. And the rise of the authoritarian Right is not unique to Turkey, it is happening all over the world, so that means that those fighting for a historic version of the secular center have an uphill battle. It’s the same uphill battle the historic center-left faces in Israel and in India. It’s not by chance that in Turkey, India and Israel similar politics that blend religion and nationalism tend to have done well in the last decades.

Unseating that style of politics is not easy and even when it happens it has to grapple with the larger trends in society.