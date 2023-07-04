The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syria-Jordan ties on drug smuggling amid Israel’s Jenin operation - analysis

This shows how important ties with Syria are for Jordan and how the issue of drug smuggling, a multi-billion dollar business, is very important for Amman.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 4, 2023 14:37
A customs officers displays confiscated Captagon pills (photo credit: REUTERS)
A customs officers displays confiscated Captagon pills
(photo credit: REUTERS)

As Israel was beginning its operation in Jenin, Jordan’s foreign minister was in Damascus to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

This shows how important ties with Syria are for Jordan and how the issue of drug smuggling, a multi-billion dollar business, is very important for Amman.

When Syria was invited back to the Arab League, the issue of drug smuggling, which is fueled by Damascus, was an important factor. 

The importance of Syria-fueled drug smuggling for Jordan

Jordan’s top diplomat Ayman Safadi visited Damascus “at a time of increasing regional engagement with the Assad regime, peaking with Damascus’s return to the Arab League after years of isolation since Syria’s war began in 2011,” Arab News noted.

The meeting included discussions about “refugee returns and the necessary measures to facilitate the voluntary return” of refugees from Jordan. Jordan hosted almost a million Syrian refugees at the height of the conflict in Syria almost a half-decade ago. “Arab states hope to find a solution for the millions of Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, including 1.3 million in Jordan,” Arab News noted. 

Smoke rises amid an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the West Bank July 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Smoke rises amid an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the West Bank July 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Jordan cares deeply about drug smuggling issues. Iranian-backed groups in Syria smuggle catpagon and other drugs around the region, destabilizing areas of Syria and threatening Jordan and the Gulf. This is important because while Israel is operating in Jenin against Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Iran is also fueling militias in Syria. This means Iran fuels militias in Iraq, Syria as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon, and also PIJ in Jenin and Gaza. Therefore Jordan’s meeting, while it is not directly linked to Jenin, is in the context of Iran’s backing for destabilization in the region.  

The Jordanian statement, according to Arab News, said Safadi discussed with Assad “the dangers posed by drug smuggling across the Syrian border into the kingdom, and the need for cooperation to confront it.” Safadi also met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by