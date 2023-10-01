Thousands mourning in Christian town in Iraq after wedding hall fire

As bodies are still being identified from a massive wedding hall fire in northern Iraq last week the bride and groom who survived have given a statement to the media that was placed online in a video. They say they feel “dead inside” after the disaster. They also described trying to flee as the fire consumed the hall, which only had a few exits for hundreds of people; they were trampled as well.

According to reports in Rudaw media in Erbil, “the archbishop of Mosul on Saturday called on the government to hold all those responsible for the harrowing fire of Hamdaniya accountable for their actions, threatening a mass strike if this does not happen.”

The fire happened in a Christian town that has been recovering since the war on ISIS. ISIS expelled Christians from Mosul, Nineveh, and Christian towns like Hamdaniya. Hamdaniya is also known locally as Qaraqosh and Bekhdeda. It is festooned with churches and in recent years it has once again become a center of Christian life. The wedding fire is now a new tragedy for the area. Nineveh plains east of Mosul is dotted with Christian communities. Many have suffered in the last decades.

“Either everyone responsible [for the fire] will be held accountable, or we will go on strike. If we strike, it won’t be only in our areas, it will be all over Iraq,” Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Benedictus Younan Hanno told Rudaw’s Ranja Jamal. He said the Christian community wants to see actions taken by the government.

Rudaw media also reported that “Nineveh’s forensics medicine department on Sunday said that DNA samples are being taken from families of the tragic Hamdaniya fire victims to identify 37 bodies at the morgues.” An emergency worker walks over rubble at the site following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY)

There are so far 177 known victims of the disaster. “Iraq on Wednesday announced a three-day mourning period across the country for the victims of the tragic blaze, a call that was soon echoed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Funeral processions for dozens of the victims have been held in Hamdaniya since Wednesday,” the report noted.

Will enough help come to the Christian communities?

While authorities have promised to crack down after the fire and after the mourning period, it is not clear if enough investment will come to Christian areas near Mosul. These areas suffered grievously when ISIS occupied Christian towns between 2014 and 2016. Many areas were emptied of people and in the last years there has continued to be instability in the region. Many Christians sought shelter in the Kurdistan autonomous region which is to the east of Nineveh. It is about an hour's drive from many Christian communities.

In Erbil in the Kurdistan region, many Christians live in Ainkawa, a neighborhood near the airport. Some have sought to return since areas such as Hamdaniya were liberated from ISIS in 2016. Churches have been restored and civilian life has returned. Weddings are an important example of that life returning. The disaster which killed more than 100 people will now cast a new shadow over this return of civilian life.