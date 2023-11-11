American intervention prospects

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, November 2

In the tumultuous Middle East, Hezbollah has made a bold declaration amid the ongoing violence. In response to Israel’s ground invasion in Gaza, Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah met with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders to discuss strategies for “achieving a true victory for the resistance.” This statement, released last Wednesday, firmly asserts Hezbollah’s stance on the conflict.

Meanwhile, the White House has issued statements of support for Israel and dispatched senior advisers and military resources to the region. However, American officials are now faced with the potential of shouldering a heavier responsibility if Hezbollah follows through on its pledge – adding complexity to an already volatile situation.

According Deputy Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah has already joined the ongoing conflict and is firmly entrenched in the fighting. Yet, should it follow through on its vow to increase aggression in response to Israel’s ground operation, the situation could rapidly escalate.

In such a scenario, the US may be faced with a delicate predicament, where military action becomes necessary. Experts predict that as the conflict rages on, Hezbollah militants, equipped with advanced weaponry and extensive training, may escalate their actions, potentially overwhelming the IDF and creating the need to simultaneously fend off missile attacks aimed at both urban areas and military installations.

This could prompt Washington to confront a challenging choice: how to safeguard the nearly half a million American expats residing in Israel while also addressing the legal grounds for such intervention. Therefore, the pressing question arises: what military obligations will fall upon the US leadership if the conflict further intensifies?

The US is rushing to deploy nearly a dozen air defense systems in the Middle East after withdrawing eight Patriot missile batteries from the region last year. In an effort to bolster security in the region, the THAAD missile system has been sent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while Patriot missile systems have been deployed to Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Advertisement

The Biden administration has taken a strong stance against potential attacks from Hezbollah, which has ties to Iran. Public and private messages have been sent urging the group to refrain from launching any large-scale assaults. Meanwhile, the US intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and predicting how long its leadership will remain passive on the sidelines.

Despite the uncertainty, Nasrallah has maintained a calm demeanor. To further reinforce its message to Hezbollah and its backers, Iran and Syria, the US – which has scaled back its presence in the region in recent years – has taken significant steps. This includes the deployment of two aircraft carrier groups, each composed of numerous warships, to the eastern Mediterranean.

Additionally, a team of seasoned military strategists, led by a Marine general with extensive experience in urban warfare, has been dispatched to Tel Aviv. Moreover, the Pentagon has put 2,000 Marines on standby for potential deployment and has sent significant amounts of equipment and ammunition to Israel.

This move serves as a clear warning that the US remains ready to defend its allies and uphold its national interests in the volatile Middle East. The catalyst for increased American involvement would be an attack on American assets or interests, as well as the involvement of countries such as China, Russia, or Iran.

This was made evident 10 days ago when surface-to-air missiles were launched from the Yemeni coast, posing a threat to five US aircraft. Additionally, Iran-backed Houthi militants launched 10 cruise missiles aimed at Israel; in a separate incident on Oct. 24, rockets were fired toward Eilat.

While the increased presence of American ships in the Middle East could serve as a deterrent, it also runs the risk of provoking opposition forces. This is a delicate situation, and the US must tread carefully to avoid further escalation of the conflict. However, many political experts argue that there is still much more that can and should be done.

The US has a unique opportunity to play a more prominent role in addressing the current threats in the region. This could also be a chance for the country to restore its tarnished international reputation, reclaim its power, and reaffirm its leadership.

Moreover, a stronger American presence would serve as a clear warning to regional threat actors – such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and Syria – that any attack on Israel or its allies will not go unanswered. It would send a strong message that any aggression by these nations would be considered an attack on vital American interests and fundamental American values. – Hoda Al-Husseini

Political opportunism during crisis

Al-Ittihad, UAE, November 2

During times of crisis, political opportunism in the Islamic world, particularly among those who align themselves with political Islamic groups, becomes blatant. These individuals race to exploit the situation and rally support from the Arab and Islamic populations through their persuasive rhetoric. The majority, if not all, of the Islamic world recognizes the Palestinian right to establish their state and reclaim their land, in line with the various initiatives proposed for a two-state solution.

However, Islamist opportunists reject these frameworks. They do so not out of genuine concern for regaining the entire Palestinian territory – they are well aware that this is an unattainable dream. Instead, they use their tactics of deceit and contradiction to thwart any attempts at finding a realistic resolution for the Palestinian cause, as it serves as a valuable leverage for their political ambitions outside of Palestine.

Moreover, the plight of Palestinians remains a convenient tool for inciting unrest among Arab populations against their governments, as well as intellectual and media voices that may dare to expose the falsehoods of these subversive projects. And at the forefront of these opportunists is always the Muslim Brotherhood group.

The relationship between society and its leaders is under fire, thanks to the cunning and destructive tactics of the Brotherhood. This diabolical scheme is designed to erode trust between leaders and their people in a desperate attempt to sow chaos. The ultimate goal? To pave the way for the Brotherhood to seize power and manipulate the political landscape to their advantage. But do they care about the stability and unity of our countries?

They made their intentions clear during the so-called Arab Spring when they shamelessly colluded with foreign powers to wreak havoc. In their thirst for power, they were even willing to form alliances with the devil himself!

The current crisis in Gaza, much like other crises in our region, has once again exposed the glaring contradictions of the Brotherhood. It’s dismaying to see them resort to the same old rhetoric in every crisis, unapologetic about their blatant contradictions. For them, what is said under cover of night is erased in the light of day.

Take, for instance, one of their key figures and mouthpieces in a Gulf country who openly supports Hezbollah – a group responsible for the deaths of countless innocent Arabs. He continues to incite Gulf and Arab youth toward futile terrorist projects. At the same time, he boasts of his own children who are studying in prestigious universities of the West, in Canada and America.

But he doesn’t bat an eye at pushing other people’s children into the depths of chaos and violence. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the contradictions and lies of those who jump at every opportunity to distract their societies from real challenges, such as development, education, the economy, and global competitiveness.

It’s time for the Brotherhood to wake up and take responsibility for their actions. They cannot continue to hide behind empty words and false promises while their societies suffer. The people of the region deserve leaders who are dedicated to progress, not those who thrive on chaos and conflict. It’s time to put an end to the destructive cycle of hypocrisy and lies and work toward a brighter future for all.

This crisis in Gaza should serve as a wake-up call for the region to come together and address the pressing issues facing us rather than falling prey to the divisive manipulations of the Brotherhood and their affiliates. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to break free from the chains of distraction and focus on the real challenges at hand. – Suleiman Al-Hatlan

– Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.