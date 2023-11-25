What does Hezbollah think it accomplished in war? - analysis

Hezbollah began attacks on Israel after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Hezbollah’s attacks appeared to indicate they were escalating toward a multi-front war on Israel. This is part of the wider Iranian plan to “unify the arenas” against Israel.

Essentially this means Iran wants to bring together numerous groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and also groups in Syria and Iraq to threaten Israel. Iran knows it can’t defeat Israel in a conventional war, but bringing together numerous types of threats can pose a challenge to Israel, Iran thinks.

Hezbollah is the strongest Iranian proxy

It has up to 150,000 rockets and missiles, thousands of drones and anti-tank missiles, as well as other munitions. Iran’s own media now provides an insight into Hezbollah accomplishments over 50 days of fighting.

Those 50 days included daily attacks on Israel using rockets, mortars and anti-tank missiles. More recently they involved the heavy missile called “Burkan” which has a large warhead. Iran has frequently praised and highlighted these attacks.

The Iranian article at Tasnim News, which is close to Iran’s IRGC says that “what is certain is that the first phase of the resistance conflict with the Zionist enemy during the Gaza war has ended, and if the Zionists resume their aggression after the end of the temporary ceasefire, we will enter the second phase of the war, which may be more severe than the first phase.” A man holds Hezbollah and Palestinian flags as Hezbollah supporters protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Hezbollah has said it is ready for the next phase of the war. Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah has said Israel “will see something from the resistance that they have not seen before,” the report said.

What are Hezbollah’s achievements. First of all there is an achievement of bringing together various fronts against Israel. Hezbollah was quick to react, likely on orders from Iran. “Hezbollah clearly declared that it will not be neutral in this war and Hezbollah fighters have fought the enemy side by side with Palestinian fighters,” Iran’s Tasnim says. Advertisement

Next Iran praises Hezbollah for the volume of attack, which it says “caused Israelis to flee.” This refers to the 40 Israeli communities evacuated in the wake of the attacks, including Kiryat Shmona. “In this way, it can be said that Hezbollah played a significant role in forcing the Zionist regime to accept the ceasefire,” the report says.

Third, the attacks by Hezbollah also helped to illustrated the “unity of the resistance areas.” Iran’s own media then notes that “Hezbollah’s direct entry into the battlefield against the Zionist enemy was a prelude to the entry of other fronts, including the resistance of Iraq and Yemen…to the extent that none of the American bases in Iraq and Syria were spared from the repeated attacks of the Iraqi resistance.”

Therefore Iran was able to bring together all these proxies during the conflict.

The report says that Hezbollah’s attacks also increased its political popularity in Lebanon. This means that the calculation to enter the war is important because it was not just about supporting Hamas but also about increasing Iran’s political influence in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.

Another aspect of this was that Iran has tried to emphasize that Sunnis and Shi’ite organizations are working together now in this conflict. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are made up of Palestinian Sunnis, while Hezbollah and Iranian groups in Iraq are made up of Shi’ites.

“Although the American axis has been trying to create sectarian differences between the Muslims of the region for the past decades and tried to put Hezbollah as a Shia resistance group against the Sunnis…but today we see how the Sunni circles praise the dedication and zeal of the Shiites of Hezbollah to defend the Sunni Muslims of Palestine,” the report says.

This is important because it is designed to heal the wounds of fighting in Syria and Iraq over the last two decades.

Lastly, Iran praises Hezbollah for creating an “equation” that will make it harder for fighting to resume in Gaza. “Whether the war in Gaza is stopped at the current stage or continues…Israel will face a new set of Hezbollah equations,” the report says, hinting at Hezbollah escalation if fighting starts again.