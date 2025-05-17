Arab League Summit in Baghdad is about a new Arab world - analysis

The 34th Arab League Summit opened on May 17 in Baghdad. This is an important event and symbolizes major changes in the region.

The reports in Iraq note that the summit seeks to focus on many issues in the region, including conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon, in addition to the challenges posed by the new government in Syria. “Iraq, in turn, as the host of the summit, focused on unifying its ranks and adopting a balanced foreign policy to maintain Arab solidarity and support the Palestinian cause, according to observers,” Shafaq News in Iraq noted.

There is a sense that this meeting will restore some of the Arab worlds norms after decades of conflict.

"The summit was held at a time when the region needs a historic and unified stance, as many countries are witnessing internal conflicts, including Libya, Sudan, and Yemen. There are those who are fighting these countries and destroying their future and existence, as is happening in Palestine, specifically in the Gaza Strip, and Yemen, and the political split within this country, as well as in Syria and the assumption of a new government,” the report noted.

However, there are still concerns that conflicts could grow. Iraq’s Prime Minister Shia Al-Sudani confirmed Iraq's contribution of $20 million to the reconstruction of Gaza and $20 million to the reconstruction of Lebanon, stressing that Iraq has adopted a policy of not aligning with any of the axes in the region. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool)

The fact is that Iraq is closer to Iran than other states. The summit ostensibly supports the “the unity of Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, their sovereignty over their national soil, the prevention of the bloodshed of the people of one nation, and the end of the internal division in Libya.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also come out with a statement. He has spoken about the new Syrian government and the Kurdish minority in Syria. Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that he is pleased with the level of Arab participation.

“Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed on Saturday that the Arab Summit in Baghdad witnessed a convergence of positions among Arab countries, stressing the rejection of any interference in their affairs,” Shafaq noted.

Hussein added, "The summit discussed a number of crises in several Arab countries and emphasized the policy of unity among states and the rejection of any foreign interference." Hussein continued, "In this context, Iraq, as the summit chair, commends and appreciates the role of the Sultanate of Oman in the mediation it is leading between the United States and Iran, and stresses the importance of mediation and preventing a slide toward escalation."

Needing to prioritize power of state in Lebanon, Yemen problems

The Secretary-General of the Arab League also led a discussion about the need to prioritize the [power] of the state in Lebanon and the problems caused by the Houthis in Yemen. The League’s leader also noted that "Arab positions on Palestine in general are timid, and here Spain's position stands out, addressing a series of measures that could contribute to curbing the brutality of the aggression against Gaza."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's also took part in the summit. Some Arab leaders were absent from the summit. Syria’s leader did not attend because pro-Iran activists in Iraq opposed his attendance. Qatar’s Emir also arrived but did not stay for the rest of the summit.

There was also a tripartite summit on the sidelines where Iraq, Egypt and Jordan were supposed to meet. However, the King of Jordan did not attend. France’s President had said he might attend, apparently, but did not show up. This was a let down.

Shafaq noted that “the Arab Summit at the level of heads of state in Baghdad was attended by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the President of the Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwani, the President of the Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, and the President of [the Palestinian Authority], Mahmoud Abbas.”

The delegations included the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, as part of the official Iraqi delegation representing the Kurdistan Region.

The report noted that “the summit was also attended by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan representing Jordan, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam representing Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah representing Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani representing the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The delegations also included Syria's representative, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani; Morocco's representative, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita; Algeria's representative, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf; Oman's representative, Deputy Prime Minister Shihab bin Tariq Al Said; and Djibouti's representative, Foreign Minister Abdul Qader Hussein Omar.”

In addition, “Tunisia was represented by Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali bin Ahmed Al-Hadi, Saudi Arabia was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, the UAE was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Comoros was represented by Foreign Minister Mbaye Mohamed, Sudan was represented by Sovereignty Council member Ibrahim Jaber, and Libya sent its ambassador to the Arab League, Abdul Muttalib Thabet.”

The report further noted that the Spanish Prime Minister came to the summit as well as a key Russian official, and officials from the UN and EU. Egypt’s president called for Trump to back a ceasefire in Gaza. “Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that the Palestinian cause is now facing existential dangers as a result of Israel's actions in the country, calling for the next phase in the Gaza Strip to be one without Hamas,” the report noted.

Syrian Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Shibani described the Arab Summit meeting as a historic opportunity for Arab countries, while also warning of the danger posed by ISIS remnants and attempts to recycle the extremist group in Syria. The summit also focused on the importance of developing the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, a pioneering idea.