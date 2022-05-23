Assassination of IRGC official shows Israel has shifted gears - analysis

We will not stop. The message could not be clearer, as Hassan Sayad Khodayari was killed outside his home in central Tehran.

A senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Khodayari was killed in his car by five bullets fired by two alleged Israeli assassins on a motorcycle.

Hassan Sayad Khodayari is not the first Iranian to have been killed in attacks blamed on the Jewish State. But his assassination marks a change in targets, in Israel’s war-between-wars campaign (MABAM).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Most Iranians allegedly killed by Israel have been nuclear scientists, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who many referred to as the “father” of Iran’s nuclear weapons project and was assassinated in November 2020.

Following the killing of Fakhrizadeh, the Biden administration reportedly told Israel to stop carrying out actions that could derail the nuclear talks.

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Khodayari, however, was not a nuclear engineer. He is alleged to have smuggled weapons to Syria and planned kidnappings and attacks against Israeli and Jews around the world.

According to reports, Khodayari was close to former IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

Khodayari also commanded the IRGC’s Quds Force’s Unit 840, a relatively secret unit that builds terror infrastructure and plans attacks against Western targets and opposition groups outside Iran.

In April, Mansour Rasouli, a purported member of the IRGC who operated under Khodayari’s command in Unit 840, admitted to Mossad agents in his home in Iran that he was sent to target an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, an American general in Germany and a journalist in France.

Rasouli was later released and denied his earlier confession. But based on such allegations of collaboration, it is hard to imagine he did not somehow contribute to Khodayari’s assassination.

Khodayari’s brazen killing means Israel has expanded its war-between-wars campaign and begun targeting IRGC officials on their home turf.

The IRGC and its Quds Force are the main targets of the MABAM.

Over the years, Israel has carried out thousands of strikes, in Syria and further from its borders, by land, sea, air as well according to foreign reports as cyber kinetically, in order to prevent Iran from achieving regional hegemony, and becoming a nuclear state.

Over the 13 year-long MABAM, the targets included weapons convoys and shipments, military infrastructure including advanced weaponry and personnel. The MABAM was not limited to Syria, but according to foreign reports, also included Iraq and Yemen.

Some sources allege Israel was also behind a strike that destroyed hundreds of drones at an airbase in Kermanshah, Iran.

Yet, the targeting of personnel in Iran is something new - likely a decision made by the government led by Naftali Bennett to bring the war home.

It’s a signal that while Iran continues to use proxies to carry out attacks in an attempt to have plausible deniability, Israel will continue to go after the Iranians instigating the aggression.

Khodayari’s assassination also comes as the IDF is in the midst of a month-long drill simulating a prolonged and intense campaign along its borders. The exercise will include a simulated strike on targets far from its borders, signaling Iran.

Israeli defense officials are also sending messages regarding the Islamic Republic’s ongoing regional hostility while the negotiations in Vienna regarding its nuclear project have reached an impasse.

The IDF does not think that the two sides will reach an agreement and is planning several military options should the talks fail, and believes that in addition to sanctions, the Americans need to place a true military option on the table as well.

Last year, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the IDF is accelerating its operational plans against Iran due to the progress of its nuclear program. Just last week, a senior IDF official warned that Israel was carrying out actions against Iran.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also warned that the number of strategic weapons such as long-range cruise missiles and drones in the hands of Iran and its proxies has increased “significantly” over the past year, including in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Gantz later met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington. Iran was, of course, a main subject of discussion.

Zohar Palti, the former Political-Military Bureau chief at Israel's Ministry of Defense, who spent decades in the intelligence services, said in a recent interview that while there’s still room for diplomatic maneuvers to stop Iran, the country will operate when needed.

“It's not that we're looking to attack somebody. The only things that we care about are our families, the existence of Israel, the safety of our children, and, of course, the stability in the region,” he said in an interview with CBS News.

“And right now, it seems to me the international community, after so many months of negotiations, give the Iranians the sense, ‘Guys, what you see right now, it's kids' stuff compared to what we have the ability to do.'”

The assassination of Khodayari, in an alleyway outside his home in broad daylight in Iran’s capital is a message: Our abilities are incomporable. We will get to you if we need to.