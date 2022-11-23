The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
How Iran may exploit the Jerusalem terror attack -analysis

Tehran may try to benefit from the attack to increase tensions in the region and inflame the West Bank or Gaza.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 15:21
Israeli security forces walk in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022 with security forces trying to determine the nature of the blast. (photo credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli security forces walk in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022 with security forces trying to determine the nature of the blast.
(photo credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

The terror attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday may lead Iran to try to operationalize its proxies, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and seek to threaten Israel and exploit the attack. Last week Iran attacked a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman using a drone flown from Chabahar.

Iran has also threatened US forces in Iraq and has attacked Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq. In the wake of the terror attack in Jerusalem, Islamic Jihad praised the bombings. Islamic Jihad is an Iranian proxy that operates in Damascus, the West Bank and Gaza.

The attack in Jerusalem comes amid Iran-related tensions that are already high in the region. In addition to Iran’s attack on a ship in the Gulf of Oman, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday “new details about the assassination of a senior leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps militia in Rif Dimashq yesterday.”

The report said that “according to SOHR sources, Colonel Daoud Jafari, a drone expert and air defenses, and his companion were assassinated on Tuesday when their vehicle was hit by an IED near Al-Sayyida Zeinab area, south of Damascus.” This is important and comes amid rising Iran drone threats throughout the region and Iran sending drones to Russia.

In the past years, Israel has sought to focus on confronting the Islamic Jihad threat. In November 2019 Israel launched operation Black Belt.

The IDF said a year after the operation that “the operation was an intelligence and operational achievement that continues to hinder the capabilities of Islamic Jihad today.” During the November 2019 operation, Russia was critical of Israel’s actions and Russia’s Foreign Ministry even accused Israel of airstrikes in Damascus.

May 2021 conflict with Hamas

In May 2021 Israel fought a brief conflict against Hamas in Gaza. Iran sought to fuel that conflict, including through incitement about tensions in Jerusalem and encouraged Hamas to fire huge salvos of rockets. Iran was also behind flying a drone targeting Israel from Iraq during the May 2021 conflict. Tehran has done other things since then, targeting ships and increasing drone threats.

This week reports say Iran is increasing its enrichment of uranium. Iran-Israel tensions continue also in Syria. It is in this context that Iran may exploit the recent attack. Iran has used Israel’s political uncertainty in the past to launch conflicts.

The May 2021 conflict, for instance, came after Iran exploited the vacuum of power caused by Israel’s elections; and came amid Ramadan. It appears that here again we have a transition between one government and a new one and Iran may think that it can exploit this situation.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas are the main ways Iran seeks to have a front against Israel close to Jerusalem. However, Iran also has proxies in Lebanon, such as Hezbollah; as well as the Houthis in Yemen and the Hashd al-Sha’abi of Shi’ite militias in Iraq. Iran also operates in Syria.

In the wake of the Jerusalem attack, Iran’s Fars News did seek to highlight the bombings. It is not clear, however, if Iran’s media will go beyond highlighting the attacks, to make it seem Israel is vulnerable. While the Islamic Jihad has praised the attack, Hamas put out a statement saying Israel bears responsibility for it.

SOHR also reported on the tensions in Syria. According to SOHR “it is believed that Israel is blamed for the assassination of the IRGC leader, as Israel continues to confront Iranian influence in Syria.” SOHR said that Iranian media had mentioned the death of Al-Alijany and claimed he was involved in operations in the country.

Iran could use Jeruslem terror attack to stoke tensions

Iran may seek to exploit the recent attacks in Jerusalem. It could try to stoke more tensions or encourage the Islamic Jihad to carry out attacks or try to create tensions that inflame the West Bank or Gaza. This year has already seen a large number of clashes between Israel and armed Palestinians in the West Bank.

Iran is certainly watching this keenly and wondering how it may benefit. Iran also wants a distraction from the protests at home. That is why it is threatening ships, seeking to provide the Houthis with rocket fuel via smuggling, and threatening Kurds in Iraq and threatening the US in Syria.



