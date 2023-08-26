The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How many countries are interested in buying Iranian drones?

Iran’s ability to import and export more defense products will increase this year as more sanctions related to the JCPOA are likely to expire in October.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 17:44
A new drone called "Mohajer 10" with a range of 2000 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023 (photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A new drone called "Mohajer 10" with a range of 2000 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023
(photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran recently unveiled a new drone called the Mohajer 10, which could threaten US forces in the Middle East and Israel.

Now, a spokesperson for Iran’s defense ministry has said that many countries are interested in acquiring Iran’s drones. The report was made by the spokesperson in response to questions from Iranian pro-regime Tasnim news. 

According to the Iranians, the unveiling of the new drone is part of a wider process of Iran seeking to exhibit its drone capabilities and sell the UAVs abroad. Iran has increased the number of types of its drones in recent years.

Iran has also exported drones to Russia.

The export to Russia has likely brought more cash infusions for the Iranian drone industry and enabled more production of drones. This kind of high-level production means Iran may have more to export elsewhere.

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS) A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Many 'applicants' to acquire Iranian drones

The report at Tasnim claims that there are many “applicants” to acquire Iranian drones, including countries from Europe. This would be a surprise since most European countries back Ukraine and have slammed Iran’s export of drones to Russia.

Iran claims that it must first supply its drones to “domestic” markets, meaning the Iranian air force or IRGC. The report also claims that the process of export is complex and takes time.

According to the Iranians, “regarding the exchanges we had with other countries like Russia in the past, none of them have been canceled but each of them is going through its own processes.”

Iran has sometimes denied supplying drones to Russia but this report appears to confirm the increasing military and defense export ties with Russia. 

Iran’s ability to import and export more defense products will increase this year as more sanctions related to the JCPOA are likely to expire in October. The looming October 2023 sunset for some sanctions could increase Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs and is a concern for the US and Europe.  



