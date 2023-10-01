Raisi attacks reactionary Israeli-Saudi deal as Gallant invited to US

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attacked the “reactionary” Israeli-Saudi normalization deal as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is slated to head to Washington to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss security issues relating to that agreement and Iran.

Islamic countries that move toward normalized ties with the Zionist regime are on a “reactionary and regressive path,” Raisi said on Sunday alluding to Saudi Arabia as he spoke at the International Islamic Unity Summit in Tehran on Sunday.

Raisi called on the community of Islamic believers to unite against the crimes committed by the “agents of the United States and the Zionist regime” as he emphasized the importance of freeing Palestine and Jerusalem.

“No concerned people in Palestine, Lebanon, and other Islamic countries are talking about compromise” and are instead focused on “resistance and standing against the enemy,” an option that will force retreat, Raisi said.

Today in Palestine, he said, the initiative comes from those who are engaged in jihad, a holy war, he said. A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

He spoke as Washington and Riyad are advancing toward a security pact that would require the US to respond to an attack against Saudi Arabia, including by Iran.

National Security Council Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio that the US for the first time is considering such a pact, that it has not signed with any other country since 1960.

“This is very important to the Saudis,” Hanegbi said.

“The big drama here is that the US is taking it upon itself to protect Saudi Arabia against Iran,” he explained noting that this has been particularly important to Riyadh since Iranian drones attacked its oil fields in 2019. Tehran has denied involvement in the attack.

Riyadh also wants a civilian nuclear program that includes uranium enrichment, Hanegbi said, as he dismissed the concerns of those who fear it could be used to militarize the program and allow Saudi Arabia to produce a nuclear bomb.

This deal will not harm Israeli security, Hanegbi said, stating that Jerusalem and Washington were completely aligned with regard to the safeguards needed for a Saudi nuclear program.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed the pending Saudi deal that could also include an American-Israeli security pact.

Netanyahu held security consultations with Gallant on Sunday, with a focus on Iran.

Gallant on Sunday accepted an invitation by Austin to visit Washington in October.

“At their meeting, the two will discuss ways to strengthen the special security ties between Israel and the US, and discuss the various security challenges and political opportunities in the Middle East,” the Defense Ministry said.

It’s the third face-to-face meeting between the two men, but the first in Washington. Until his meeting with Biden, Netanyahu had banned his ministers from visiting Washington.

The meeting comes as Iran continues to push toward nuclear weapons capacity and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 is set to expire this month. It had banned Iran from developing long-range missile capacity connected to nuclear weapons.

Britain, France, and Germany said on Thursday they would retain ballistic missile and nuclear proliferation-related sanctions on Iran even after the resolution expires.

US Defense Department in a report it published on Friday called the “Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction” in 2023 said that “it is assessed that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program at this time.”

The report stressed however that Iran “has the capacity to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear device in less than two weeks.”

It’s a conclusion that confirms statements US Defense officials have already said in the last half year.

But the fossil material is only part of what Iran needs to complete a nuclear bomb and other components such as a nuclear warhead that can be placed on a long-range missile have yet to be developed.

Israel warned that Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons is a global threat

Israel has long warned that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a top global threat, but the US stated that when it came to weapons of mass destruction it was most concerned with China and Russia.

Those two nations “present the principle weapons of mass destruction challenge,” the report stated.

North Korea, Iran, and violent extremist organizations “remain persistent regional threats that must be addressed,” the report explained.

The US, in its report, accused Iran of noncompliance with obligations made under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“For example, Iran has not submitted a complete chemical weapons production facility declaration” as required under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the report stated.

“The US is also concerned that Iran is pursuing dual-use central nervous system acting chemicals of offensive purposes,” the report added.

Reuters contributed to this report.