Iraqi court seeks arrest of 3 speakers at event calling for Israel ties

An Iraqi court has issued arrest warrants for three people who publicly called for their country to make peace with Israel through the Abraham Accords, the country's Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday.

Two of the warrants issued by the Karkh First Investigation Court were for the Sons of Iraq Awakening movement Wisam al-Hardan and an employee in the Culture Ministry, Sahar Karim Al-Taie.

They spoke at a conference in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, with some 300 Sunni and Shiite Iraqis, promoting ties with Israel. A warrant was also issued for former Iraqi parliamentarian Mithal Al-Alusi, also believed to have been connected to the event organized by the US-based Center for Peace Communications in Erbil.

MEN HOLD Kurdish flags on Nowruz Day, marking the first day of spring, near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan on March 20. (credit: ARI JALAL / REUTERS)

The court warned that it would arrest all participants once their identities were known to authorities.

Israel has strong informal ties with the Kurdish region of Iraq, but these ties have not extended to the rest of the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has formally rejected the call in Erbil for peace with Israel, stating his public support for the Palestinians.

The Iraqi news site Shafaq reported that Hardan had retracted his comments in favor of normalization.

In an opinion piece published Friday in the Wall Street Journal, Hardan mentioned the Erbil meeting, calling for peace with Israel.

"More than 300 of my fellow Iraqis from Baghdad, Mosul, Al-Anbar, Babel, Salahuddin and Diyala joined me Friday in this northern city, where we issued a public demand for Iraq to enter into relations with Israel and its people through the Abraham Accords," Hardan wrote.

"We will seek face-to-face talks with Israelis. No power, foreign or domestic, has the right to prevent us from moving forward. Iraq’s anti-normalization laws, which criminalize civil engagement between Arabs and Israelis, are morally repugnant," he explained.

Hardan also referenced the "mass exodus and dispossession of the majority of our Iraqi Jewish population, a community with 2,600 years of history, in the mid-20th century.

"Through their forced migration, Iraq effectively cut one of its own principal veins. Yet we draw hope from the knowledge that most Iraqi Jews managed to rebuild their lives, passing their traditions to their children and grandchildren in Israel," he wrote.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted his support of the conference and the normalization of ties between Israel and Iraq: "This is a call that comes from below and not from above, from the people and not from the government."

"The state of Israel is extending its hand to you in peace," Bennett added.





Comments emerging from the conference about the "recognition of the historical injustice done to the Jews of Iraq are especially important," Bennett wrote of the event which took place in Erbil.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman urged the Biden Administration "to jump on this opportunity." He tweeted that, the "US can play a pivotal role to moving Iraq into the Circle of Peace."



Over the weekend, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote: "Since the day this government took office, our goal has been to expand the Abraham Accords. The event in Iraq inspires hope for places we have not thought of before.

“We and Iraq share a common history and roots in the Jewish community, and whenever someone reaches out to us, we will do everything to reach back,” he added.

Jpost Post Staff contributed to this report.