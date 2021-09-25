Lapid secretly met with Jordan's King Abdullah - report

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid secretly met with Jordan's King Abdullah last month, Channel 12 reported on Saturday night as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett embarked for New York where he is expected to meet with Bahraini and UAE ministers.

Bennett and President Isaac Herzog have also met with King Abdullah, in what is seen as a series of overtures to repair Israel's relationship with the Hashemite Kingdom that had become strained under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

Lapid and King Abdullah spoke about the tensions in Jerusalem, including around the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif. The two men also spoke of ways to improve ties between Israel and Jordan, acceding to Channel 12.

AN IDF soldier patrols the border area between Israel and Jordan at Naharayim, as seen from the Israeli side on October 22. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

It added that the Biden administration received a report of the visit.

Lapid's spokesperson did not respond to a query about the report.

Bennett's government has also signed a major water deal with the Hashemite Kingdom that almost doubled the amount of water Israel sends to Jordan. It also agreed to allow Jordan to increase its exports to Palestinian areas of the West Bank.

Israel's longest border is with Jordan and the stability of that county is vital for Israel's security.