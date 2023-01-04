The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Newly-revealed treasure map may lead to Nazi spoils

The public can see the map as well as hundreds of other World War II - era documents since the Archives declassified them as part of their annual Open Access Day.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 18:11
Illustrative image of a treasure map. (photo credit: STEVEN JOHNSON/FLICKR)
Illustrative image of a treasure map.
(photo credit: STEVEN JOHNSON/FLICKR)

A map designed to reveal the location of treasures hidden by the Nazis during World War II has been made public for the first time. 

The treasure map is said to show the place where German soldiers buried a stockpile of stolen valuables acquired during the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands in 1944. The spoils include jewelry, watches and diamonds which, according to the map, are buried near the village of Arnhem in the Gelderland district which is in the eastern Netherlands. 

The Battle of Arnhem

"During the defense of Arnhem, there was an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg. German soldiers put loot in their coats at the scene," said Annet Waalkens of the National Archives in an interview with Dutch media outlet Omroep Gelderland.

The map was kept in the National Archives of the Netherlands for decades; only now can the public go and see it as well as hundreds of other World War II- era documents since the Archives declassified them as part of their annual Open Access Day on Tuesday.

A collection of Nazi memorabilia (credit: RAWPIXEL) A collection of Nazi memorabilia (credit: RAWPIXEL)

Several attempts have been made over the years to find the treasure, reported Dutch media outlet NL Times, to no avail. The NL Times article also explained that the items may have been recovered by Nazi soldiers in the days following the battle, or dug up by locals in the years following.



Tags Nazis netherlands nazi world war ii diamond Dutch Jewelry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by