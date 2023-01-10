The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

934 people arrested for animal trafficking in international operation

Bringing animals to Israel without a lawful permit is considered a crime, since it poses a threat to public health.

By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 05:40
The Egyptian fruit bat. Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky's unique model animal. (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
The Egyptian fruit bat. Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky's unique model animal.
(photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

An attempt to smuggle animals into Israel was thwarted a few days ago by customs inspectors at Ben-Gurion Airport. They caught a young man returning from Hungary with three lizards and two snakes hidden in socks, a plastic box, bags and foil.

Bringing animals to Israel without a lawful permit is considered a crime, since it poses a threat to public health. Non-native animals could cause dangerous disease to enter the country and harm local nature. What is more, the smuggling of animals often involves cruelty to those animals. Therefore, legal proceedings have been opened against the smuggler and the reptiles will be returned to their country of origin.

World wide illegal plant and animal trade

The phenomenon of illegal trade in animals and plants is growing worldwide and it directly affects the field of nature conservation. Only recently did an international operation to prevent the phenomenon, led by Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO), end. Nature conservation organizations from 125 countries participated in the operation, including the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Border Guard also participated in the operation.

The international operation, called "Thunder 2022," prevented the smuggling of 119 cats, 136 monkeys, 750 birds, 1,190 turtles, nine pangolins among other animals, worldwide.

A cat eating scraps of food in a street in Jerusalem. June 12, 2011. (credit: SOPHIE GORDON/FLASH90) A cat eating scraps of food in a street in Jerusalem. June 12, 2011. (credit: SOPHIE GORDON/FLASH90)

Trade in animal parts or organs was also included in the operation's efforts. Authorities seized 780kg of ivory, half a ton's worth of reptile body parts and a host of other animal parts. During the operation, 934 suspects were arrested or detained for questioning around the world.

Ben Rosenberg, Director of the Animal and Plant Protection Division in the Enforcement Division of the Nature and Parks Authority said that "the purpose of the operation was to create cooperation between countries to detect and enforce illegal trade in animals and plants, including smuggling. This operation is of great importance beyond the immediate goal of apprehending the contraband , there is also a goal of increasing international awareness of animal abuse and trafficking."

Rosenberg noted that "one of the advantages of such an operation is the creation of international relations with parallel bodies, which allows us to better enforce and prevent such attempts as much as possible, for example, an incident in which Israelis were caught by the local enforcement authorities, with parrots bought in Europe and intended for smuggling and trade in Israel" .

Rosenberg also explained that "as a general rule, the place of wild animals is in nature, and therefore the Nature and Parks Authority prohibits the maintenance and breeding of local protected wild animal species. However, when you request to import and breed non-native species that are common in international trade, the request is examined by the professionals at the Nature and Parks Authority according to four principles".  The principles for importing animals to Israel  

Four guidelines for importing animals 

"The first principle is local nature conservation, therefore, any species that you want to import to Israel must undergo a risk assessment to make sure that it does not become an invasive species here. Invasive species crowd out and harm local species, are a nuisance and usually cause significant damage to agriculture."  

"The second principle is global nature conservation. In accordance with the Convention for the Regulation of Trade in Natural Values, we do not allow the introduction of species whose populations are at risk in the countries of origin."

"The third principle is that we do not allow the entry of dangerous species that may cause harm to a person, such as poisonous snakes or predatory species."  

"The fourth principle is that we do not allow the trade and maintenance of species that require special knowledge [to take care of],  such as monkeys of various kinds, which may lead to severe damage to their well-being and even animal suffering."

The extent of animal trade in Israel

"Unfortunately, quite a few animals are smuggled into Israel and there is an extensive trade in them. What we catch is a small part of all the smuggling. The volumes we are talking about are large and we have a limited team that is weak in the field, but we try to maximize our capabilities through a variety of means," said Rosenberg.

Dr. Tamir Geshen, Director of the Veterinary and Health Services of the Ministry of Agriculture, said that "in recent years we have learned firsthand the importance of preventing the spread of diseases from animals to humans. It is our duty in the veterinary services to make sure that the importation of animals is done legally, and does not pose a danger to public health, as well as to animals in Israel while maintaining their well-being during transport."



Tags nature animal rights customs israel animals animal abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by