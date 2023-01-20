Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy had the perfect Valentine's day gift for that special someone. You can pay to name a cockroach after someone for just $25.

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

The Cockroach campaign

Unfortunately, or fortunately for the animals, the campaign ended early this year as they have run out of roaches; the demand was too great. I guess there is always next year for the next heartbreak.

Due to the overwhelming success of our Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day Special and the orders exceeding our current capacity to fulfill all requests promptly, we are closing out the campaign later today pic.twitter.com/WaNjgzEVsJ — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 19, 2023

Valentine's day might have once been about love, but in the age of ghosting, gaslighting and tinder, maybe it is time the holiday undergoes some renovation. Or maybe not, if you think your partner would really love a little cockroach named after them.

Personally, I definitely have some exes that are roaches and I couldn't think of a more fitting tribute. It is a way to turn your petty feud into a charitable donation. So, even if all you got from the relationship is trauma, someone (preferably with fur and a tail), other than your ex, can benefit.

At the risk of being accused of misandry, it is important to reflect on the wise words of Frenchy, the pink lady icon herself. "Men are rats, listen to me, they're fleas on rats, they're amoebas on fleas on rats. I mean, they're too low for even the dogs to bite." While Frenchy might have misidentified the bug, the pink lady is likely to respect the sentiment.