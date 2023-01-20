The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Name a roach at Toronto Zoo - a fitting tribute to your ex this valentine's day

The perfect charitable $25 dollar tribute is already sold out for 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 00:36
Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy had the perfect Valentine's day gift for that special someone. You can pay to name a cockroach after someone for just $25. 

The Cockroach campaign 

Unfortunately, or fortunately for the animals, the campaign ended early this year as they have run out of roaches; the demand was too great. I guess there is always next year for the next heartbreak.

Valentine's day might have once been about love, but in the age of ghosting, gaslighting and tinder, maybe it is time the holiday undergoes some renovation. Or maybe not, if you think your partner would really love a little cockroach named after them.

Personally, I definitely have some exes that are roaches and I couldn't think of a more fitting tribute.  It is a way to turn your petty feud into a charitable donation. So, even if all you got from the relationship is trauma, someone (preferably with fur and a tail), other than your ex, can benefit.

At the risk of being accused of misandry, it is important to reflect on the wise words of Frenchy, the pink lady icon herself. "Men are rats, listen to me, they're fleas on rats, they're amoebas on fleas on rats. I mean, they're too low for even the dogs to bite." While Frenchy might have misidentified the bug, the pink lady is likely to respect the sentiment.

"Men are rats, listen to me, they're fleas on rats, they're amoebas on fleas on rats. I mean, they're too low for even the dogs to bite."

Frenchy, Pink Lady from Grease


