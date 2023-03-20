The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Find out how discerning you are: can you find the panda in this picture?

An optical illusion recently published on social networks managed to attract the attention of many surfers.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 19:15
Where is the panda hiding in this picture? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Where is the panda hiding in this picture?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

An amusing riddle that was recently published on social media challenged TikTok users to find a hidden character hiding in it. Will you be able to do it? Examine yourself!

In this viral painting, you can see dozens of elephants in different colors.

The creator of the piece claimed that there is an unusual creature among all the similar animals, "Can you find the panda hiding in this picture in 20 seconds?"

Where is the panda hiding in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) Where is the panda hiding in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Can you spot the hidden panda?

So far the challenge has received mixed reactions from surfers trying to find the animal. Some wrote that it was very easy to spot the panda, while others complained that they couldn't find out where she was hiding.

"[I] can not find," wrote one user. Another responded, "It took me a few minutes." Take one more look before you scroll to reveal the answer.

Did you find the panda? Even if not, no big deal. To find it, try to look at the two sides of the picture - in the middle.

The answer is before you.

@doctornos Can you find it? #doctornos #mindgames ♬ original sound - Shawn Shen



