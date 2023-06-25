Summer travel woes: Strikes and protests threaten European travel

Europe is bracing for a series of strikes this summer that have the potential to turn vacations into nightmares. With countries like France, Italy, and Spain experiencing ongoing protests and demonstrations, it's crucial for travelers to stay informed and be prepared for potential disruptions. Here we highlight the dates and countries affected by strikes and provid tips for managing the challenges that may arise during travel.

The summer season is expected to be exceptionally busy, as the number of flights returning to normal levels after the pandemic outbreak increases. Popular tourist destinations in Europe, including France, Italy, and Spain, are likely to face significant challenges due to strikes. These disruptions can lead to flight cancellations, long queues at airports, and lost luggage, as experienced during the summer of 2022 when nearly 2,000 flights were canceled daily.

Strikes Across Europe: France, Italy, and Spain

France: Ongoing protests in France, primarily driven by resistance to raising the retirement age, have resulted in frequent demonstrations and strikes. These actions can directly impact airport and train services, affecting travelers' vacation plans. It is advisable to prepare in advance and consider alternative arrangements.

Italy: Baggage workers and air traffic controllers in Italy recently staged a 24-hour strike, causing disruptions at airports in Rome, Pisa, Naples, Milan, and Florence. As a consequence, Ryanair had to reduce the number of flights. A national transportation strike is planned for July 7, affecting trains, metros, buses, and ferry services, along with demonstrations by ground crews at airports. Travelers should expect additional delays and cancellations on July 15, with traffic controllers also participating in the protests.

The Situation in France:

France has been grappling with pension reform protests, with workers mobilizing against the proposed increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Numerous demonstrations have taken place in major cities like Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, and Lyon, attracting over a million participants in January alone. Train and airline services were disrupted during a significant protest in March, which also saw the closure of the Eiffel Tower and clashes between protesters and police. The struggle between the government and trade unions continues, with further protest actions anticipated.

Strikes in Sweden and Spain:

Sweden: Security contractors at Swedish airports plan to protest in July, leading to disruptions at airports in Rome, Stockholm, and Gothenburg Landvetter on July 3, 7, 10, and 14. At Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, disruptions and roadblocks are expected on July 5-6 and July 12-13.

Spain: Air Europa, facing financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic, is undergoing negotiations with its owner and awaiting EU approval. The airline plans to go on strike from June 18 to July 2, affecting approximately 150 flights to and from Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, and Cordoba (Argentina). Air Nostrum pilots have been on indefinite strike since February due to a wage dispute, with the strike now taking place from Monday to Friday. In addition, H&M workers in Spain are on strike on June 22 and June 26, demanding better pay.

German Airline Lufthansa on Alert:

German airline Lufthansa's pilots have also threatened strikes in July if negotiations with the company fail. A temporary "ceasefire" agreement is in place until June 30, awaiting further developments.

Stay updated on these strikes and plan accordingly to minimize any potential disruptions during your European travels this summer.