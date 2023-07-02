Peaches, apricots and the secret way to choose the perfect summer fruit

The scorching summer temperatures call for refreshing fruits that thrive in the heat.

However, choosing the right ones can be both a pricey and responsible task.

To ensure we make the best decisions, we sought the guidance of Abby and Matan Payne, founders of "Fine Farm," who have previously helped us navigate the world of avocados and watermelons.

Peaches:

Peaches come in two main types - yellow and white - with countless varieties for each. In Israel, common white varieties include Almog, Oded, Swilling, White Lady, Sugar Lady, Summer Snow, Armoza, September Snow, and 1881. On the other hand, common yellow varieties are Early Spring, Texas, Pita, 1882, and Sweet September.

A hard-picked peach continues to ripen even after picking, becoming sweeter as it softens. If you prefer a hard peach, select fruits with the brightest color for a sweet and firm experience. For the sweetest peach, go for a fully colored and softened fruit.

Nectarines:

Nectarines are a delightful incarnation of peaches, naturally sweeter and without the fuzz. Similar to peaches, nectarines are divided into two types - yellow and white. In Israel, common white varieties include Gali, Sun Snow, Artik Star, Artik Sweet, and Arctic Pride. The common yellow varieties are Arli Ruby, April Glow, Red Ruby, Red Glow, Fantasia, and Praline.

Like peaches, nectarines with stronger coloration are sweeter when firm. For the sweetest experience, opt for a soft and fully colored nectarine.

Credit: IngImage

Apricots:

Apricots, small and sweet, have an incredibly short season, leading to the Arabic saying "Bukhara fil masham" (tomorrow in the apricot season) to describe an elusive opportunity. Common apricot varieties include Daniel, Zeiger, Nitzan, Teraug, Orit, Arli Gold, Arli Kot, and Ra'anana.

Apricots offer various health benefits, making them a must-add to your diet.

The key to selecting the best apricot is to look for a fruit with a fuller color and no green areas, as greener apricots tend to be more sour. For a longer shelf life, buy ripe fruit for immediate consumption and some greenish ones for later, as the latter will continue to ripen even in the refrigerator.

Goose Apples:

The goose apple, named after Father Stein's daughter, is a unique variety exclusive to the season. Unlike other common Israeli apple varieties that are refrigerated for a year, the goose apple is only available fresh due to its shorter shelf life.

For a perfectly ripe apple, look for a green fruit with a red cheek. An apple with yellowish skin indicates overripeness.

Credit: Shutterstock

Plums:

Plums, small deciduous tree fruits, are rich in potassium, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin B. Israel boasts a variety of plum types, including yellow (Ogden, Kelsey, San Gold), red (Santa Rosa, Red Butte, Friar, Black Amber), and greenish (Vixon), each with its unique flavor profile.