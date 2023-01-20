This trick will help you get ripe avocadoes in no time

Unlike other fruits that grow on trees, avocadoes do not ripen until harvest. An unripe avocado retains a light color, even after picking, and is quite firm when pressed and touched.

The clear sign that the avocado is ripe is a darker-colored skin and it becomes softer. Sometimes it happens that it overripens when the avocado is very dark and the fruit is overly pulpy after being pressed.

In that case, you need to grab the knife and enjoy the avocado while you still can.

What can you do?

So here is a sure and quick way to make the avocado ripen in no time:

Put the unripe avocado in a brown paper bag with an apple or a banana for two to three days until ripe.

Avocados are pictured as volunteers from a culinary school attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of guacamole in Concepcion de Buenos Aires, Jalisco, Mexico September 3, 2017 (credit: FERNANDO CARRANZA / REUTERS)

This technique is made possible by ethylene, a plant hormone that affects processes such as fruit ripening, and is found in apples and bananas.

Combining the fruits in a brown paper bag will speed up the ripening process.

Enjoy!