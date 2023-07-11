The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Could genes from a jellyfish-like marine animal lead to the ultimate anti-aging treatment?

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 11, 2023 15:36
Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Experts estimate that the "fountain of youth" pill may be on the horizon, thanks to a jellyfish-like marine creature called Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus, which regenerates its entire body from cells located in its mouth.

Hydractinia are tiny tube-shaped creatures that live on the shells of rare crustaceans. Their remarkable regenerative abilities are expected to have implications for healthcare and anti-aging treatments.

These abilities were discovered after researchers sequenced pieces of RNA, which are related to the biological process of gene aging. A study published in the journal Cell Reports found that basic biological processes are interconnected, and understanding these processes is essential for human health and disease control.

How can a jellyfish-like marine animal lead to the development of a "fountain of youth" pill?

While humans have the ability to regenerate in certain situations, such as healing a broken bone or regrowing a damaged liver, other creatures like salamanders and zebrafish can replace whole organs and regenerate a variety of tissues. Simple-bodied species like Hydractinia often exhibit extreme regenerative abilities.

Dr. Andy Baxevanis from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) in the US stated, "By studying some of our most distant animal relatives, we can start to unravel some of the secrets of regeneration and aging — secrets that may ultimately advance the field of regenerative medicine and the study of age-related diseases as well." He added, "Typically, in humans, senescent cells stay senescent, and these cells cause chronic inflammation and induce aging in adjacent cells. From animals like Hydractinia, we can learn about how senescence can be beneficial and expand our understanding of aging and healing."

(credit: WIKIDATA) (credit: WIKIDATA)

According to Charles Rotimi, PhD, the director of the NHGRI Intramotor Research Program, studies exploring the biology of unusual organisms shed light on the universality of many biological processes. These studies also highlight our limited understanding of the functions, relationships, and evolution of these processes. Such findings possess significant potential to offer new insights into human biology.

Hydractinia utilizes stem cells, which are master cells capable of becoming any type of tissue. The research team identified similar genes in humans. Experiments have shown that Hydractinia removes senescent cells from its mouth, while humans cannot eliminate senescent cells as easily. The roles of aging-related genes in Hydractinia provide insights into how the aging process has evolved.

Baxevanis said that the process by which senescent cells trigger regeneration and its prevalence in the animal kingdom is still not well understood and more research is needed, but he is optimistic about the current trajectory. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by