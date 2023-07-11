The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Is 'blue balls' pain real and does it impact sexual activity? - study

Examining the reality of genital pain: Unveiling its impact on sexual activity in men and women - a study worth considering in youth matriculation exams.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 11, 2023 12:32
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Scientists often end up researching topics on the fringes of the medical field. In one recent study, researchers investigated "blue balls," a term used to describe the painful and uncomfortable sensations experienced in and around one's genitals after sexual encounters that fail to culminate in orgasm.

Historically, there has been a dearth of academic research on this subject. Until now, the existing scientific literature consisted of only one case report and one interview-based study, as revealed by a recent publication in Sexual Medicine. This lack of research has given rise to speculation and skepticism regarding the authenticity of this phenomenon. In addition, it has led to concerns that some people may use it as a manipulative tactic to coerce their partners into continuing sexual activities until they have an orgasm.

The causes behind the occurrence of "blue balls" and the associated discomfort have been the subject of various theories. One hypothesis suggests that slowed blood drainage from the testicles may contribute to the reported pain. According to this theory, after orgasm, the veins quickly empty, resulting in the blood being drained from the genitals. But in the absence of ejaculation, the slowed blood drainage could lead to prolonged congestion, discomfort, and pain. Proponents of this theory link the term "blue balls" to the phenomenon of deoxygenated blood appearing blue under the scrotum.

The study aimed to examine the belief in genital pain resulting from a lack of sexual release, personal experiences of such pain, its severity, and whether it was used as a means to pressure partners into continued sexual activity. To figure this out, the researchers recruited 2,621 participants, consisting of 57% men and 43% women.

Are blue balls real and are they used as a manipulative tactic?

Credit: ShutterstockCredit: Shutterstock

Not surprisingly, the study found that men were more likely to believe in the reality of this sort of testicular pain compared to women. Additionally, men were more likely to report experiencing genital pain (56% vs. 42%). However, the "orgasm gap" between men and women may explain why many men did not report experiencing such pain. The researchers noted, "Significantly more individuals with a penis endorsed experiencing pain. However, significantly more individuals with a penis reported always ejaculating/orgasming during sexual activity, thus never having experienced blue balls."

Participants reported experiencing pain in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, testicles, groin, vagina, and clitoris. Men were more prone to feelings of restlessness, while women commonly described "itching." Moreover, there were disparities in the situations that caused discomfort. Prolonged foreplay without penetration emerged as the most frequently reported cause of testicular pain in men, but not in women.

The study also identified age as a factor, with men reporting testicular pain more frequently in their younger years. The researchers suspect that this phenomenon, which lacks evidence of harm, may be exploited by individuals to coerce partners into sexual activity, especially among young people. Some participants revealed that they were first forced into sexual activity due to their partner's fear of testicular pain when they were younger.

Most participants reported experiencing mild and infrequent pain, while only a small proportion reported severe and frequent pain. The researchers emphasized that no one should ever be forced to engage in sexual activity, regardless of any physical conditions.



Related Tags
sex
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by