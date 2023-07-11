The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bahrain beats US as country with highest daily calorie consumption

A study by the University of Oxford reveals Bahrain as the top consumer with 4,012 calories per day, followed by the United States in second place. Israel ranks 12th.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 11, 2023 14:52
A recent study has shed light on the alarming obesity rates in the United States. According to research conducted by the University of Oxford in England and based on data from the United Nations, the average American consumes a staggering 3,868 calories per day, making the US the second-highest consumer of calories per capita in the world. Only Bahrain surpasses them, with its citizens consuming an average of 4,012 calories daily.

Notably, Israel ranks 12th on the list, with individuals consuming an average of 3,570 calories per day.

The findings of this study provide insight into the global prevalence of excessive calorie intake.

Which countries have the highest calorie intakes?

Ireland takes the third spot with 3,850 calories, Belgium in fourth place with 3,824 calories, and Turkey in fifth place with 3,762 calories. Other countries in the top 10 include Austria (3,739 calories), Germany (3,648 calories), Italy (3,621 calories), Qatar (3,609 calories), and Romania (3,600 calories). Surprisingly, the French surpassed the Israelis and secured the 11th spot with 3,582 calories per day consumption. The United Kingdom ranks 26th overall, with an average daily consumption of 3,422 calories.

In stark contrast, the Central African Republic stands out as a country with significantly lower calorie consumption, with its residents consuming only 1,642 calories per day. The bottom of the list is rounded out by Burundi (1,697 calories), Madagascar (1,771 calories), Zimbabwe (1,853 calories), and Lesotho (1,922 calories).

Experts warn that obesity poses a significant threat and is linked to various health complications, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, certain types of cancer, and stroke. 

The National Health Service (NHS) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have established guidelines for daily calorie intake. Women are advised to consume no more than 2,000 calories daily, while men should limit their intake to 2,500.

The prevalence of obesity can be attributed, in part, to the challenging environment in which many individuals reside, according to the NHS. Unhealthy eating habits and inadequate exercise opportunities contribute to the rising rates of obesity. Managing weight requires time, commitment, and a long-term approach. Even losing a small percentage of body weight (e.g., 3% or more) and maintaining that loss can significantly reduce the risk of obesity-related complications.



