Harder than you think: how many frogs do you see in this picture?

Can you solve the riddle and find all the frogs hidden in this picture?

The picture, which went viral, shows a riverbank with colorful leaves scattered everywhere. The colors of the stones are different but there are animals hiding in them. The content creator challenged the surfers to find them. Can you do it in 10 seconds?

The riddle is not easy to solve, since the frogs cleverly camouflage themselves among the leaves.

The best way to find the frogs is to look carefully at each of the individual leaves. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Most commenters reported that they did not notice the frogs at all, but others wrote that they only found them more than a minute later. Some of the commenters hinted to the other viewers to look for them in the center of the picture.

Did you manage to find the frogs?

If not, that’s ok, the answer is in the image below.

Here you can see the hidden frogs! (credit: MAARIV)

The color of the frogs matches the color of the leaves, and so they are well hidden. Frogs are masters at camouflage at many species use this trick to hide from predators.