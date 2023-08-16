The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Late-night snacking: Is it helping or harming your health?

Midnight munchies are common, and research reveals potential upsides, including improved sleep. Unveil the full story behind nighttime snacking:

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 14:05
Is your midnight snack actually good for you? (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Is your midnight snack actually good for you?
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A survey by the International Council on Nutrition Information unveiled that 60% of adults in the United States confess to indulging in snacks after 8:00 p.m. Moreover, a recent scientific review, published in Nutrients journal, highlighted that these snacks contribute to 20% of adult's daily dietary energy intake, according to the Eating Well website.

Though nighttime snacking has its potential pros and cons, practicing mindful habits can help maintain a healthy eating routine:

The health benefits of eating at night

1. Nutrient boost

Late-night snacking offers an opportunity to provide your body with vital nutrients you might have missed during the day. Opt for nutritious, minimally processed foods like Greek yogurt with berries, whole-grain crackers with hummus, or a small serving of mixed nuts. These choices can curb hunger and supply your body with essential vitamins and minerals.

The food you eat could be impacting your sleep (credit: INGIMAGE) The food you eat could be impacting your sleep (credit: INGIMAGE)

Eating protein-rich foods before bedtime aids physically active individuals in resting and recovering. Dietician Kelis Connick explains that snacking at night can furnish the body with necessary nutrients, such as protein, crucial for muscle recovery during sleep.

2. Enhanced sleep quality

Consuming a light, well-balanced meal before sleep can enhance your sleep quality by preventing nocturnal awakenings.

A study featured in the ACSM Journal of Health and Fitness in 2018 proposes that a healthy bedtime snack is a viable solution for those grappling with nighttime hunger. Opt for snacks rich in tryptophan, such as nuts or seeds, which promote the production of sleep-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin and melatonin. Dr. Connick adds that foods rich in magnesium or melatonin can contribute to a more restful night's sleep.

3. Stabilized blood sugar

A scientific review published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2022 indicates that late-night snacks containing protein can help maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the night. Opt for snacks that blend protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, such as applesauce with nut butter or whole-grain toast with avocado.

The potentially negative impact of late-night snacking

1. Digestive discomfort

The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2020) notes that late-night snacking can lead to digestive issues during sleep, such as indigestion and heartburn. To mitigate this, opt for easily digestible snacks like a small bowl of oatmeal or a banana with almond butter.

2. Sleep disruption

Dr. Connick explained that consuming foods that require substantial digestion, such as high-fat or sugary meals, can result in more frequent awakenings during the night.

3. Unintentional weight gain

Late-night snacking often stems from boredom or habit, leading to excessive calorie consumption and unintended weight gain.

"Late-night snacking can contribute to weight gain, particularly when done mindlessly, such as while watching TV or engaging in other distractions," warns Dr. Connick.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by