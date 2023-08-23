The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Not just for flavor: Woman reveals 'anti-aging secret found in every home'

A woman in her 60s unveils her aunt's affordable solution for smooth, nearly wrinkle-free skin.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 18:07
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A woman in her 60s has uncovered a beauty secret that defies the billion-dollar cosmetic industry. She divulged that her aunt has been using this simple yet effective technique for over six decades, and now you can easily adopt it too.

Vicky Derosa (@vicky.derosa), a renowned skincare enthusiast with a following of 200,000 on TikTok, generously shares tips for achieving a radiant complexion. In a recent revelation, she delved into the results of extensive global research on inhabitants of "blue zones" - regions where individuals are known to live longer-than-average lives. The findings shed light on a natural practice that contributes to their graceful aging.

@vicky.derosa This the SECRET from the Blue Zones to STOP aging! #bluezones #centenarians #livelonger #antiaging #antiagingsecrets #naturalhealthtips ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

"The secret to defying aging, as embraced by the 'blue zone' residents, revolves around staving off the signs of time. A prominent component cherished by these communities is none other than garlic," Derosa affirmed, holding a garlic clove before the camera. She lightheartedly assures her audience, "Though my suggestion might raise an eyebrow, the benefits are undeniable."

What should you do with the garlic?

Derosa shared that her aunt incorporates fresh garlic cloves into her daily routine, leveraging their anti-aging properties.

Garlic (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE) Garlic (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

"Remember, the key lies in mincing the garlic and allowing it to sit for 20 minutes to harness its full range of health advantages," she emphasized, quashing concerns about any lingering scent. With a playful tone, she added, "Let's keep the anti-garlic sentiments at bay."

In the comments, numerous viewers chimed in with humorous responses. One user remarked, "Garlic is fine, but I believe stress-free living and singlehood hold the real secret to aging gracefully." Shani contributed, "The challenge is that visible results might manifest only after years, rather than weeks or months."



