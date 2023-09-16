Married life can be a wonderful journey, but it often demands countless agreements and compromises. Now, picture the challenge of living with not one, but seven partners.

For one man, this is his reality, as he recently tied the knot with seven women on the same day. What's more, he's open to the idea of adding even more partners to the mix.

Hajj Habib Nsikonnene, a 43-year-old devout Muslim, embarked on a unique marital journey by marrying seven women, two of whom are sisters, in a lengthy ceremony held in Namagera, Uganda. The wedding festivities kicked off at 8:00 am when a fleet of vans transported each bride to the bridal salon for their preparation.

What did the brides wear?

On the momentous day, each bride donned a white dress and participated in a traditional wedding ceremony. This extraordinary event took place on September 10, and after the ceremonies, the guests were chauffeured to the groom's residence in limousines and 30 Outrider motorcycles, as reported by local media.

To the astonishment of many, all seven brides spent their wedding night at Nsikonnene's residence.

He explained his decision: "I fell in love with each of them individually and made the choice to marry them all at once, creating one large, happy family. I'm still young, and in the near future, I plan to expand our family with more women."

The groom's father, Abdul Semakula, revealed to local media that their family has followed a polygamous lifestyle for generations, as polygamy is legally recognized in Uganda.

He shared, "My grandfather had six wives, and my late father had five. I myself have four wives, all of whom live together under one roof."