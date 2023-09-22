Possible health benefits of quince: The fruit you may not know about

Quince, a fruit native to Asia and the Mediterranean, was historically cultivated in ancient Greece and Rome as a symbol of love and abundance. Quinces are closely related to popular fruits like apples and pears.

Packed with beneficial compounds such as pectin, tannins, fructose, potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and copper, quinces offer numerous health benefits. The quince season begins in September-October, and some people enjoy them during the High Holidays.

Let's explore the various advantages of quince:

High Antioxidant Content:

Quinces are rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Polyphenols like quercetin and kaempferol found in quinces have anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent chronic diseases, including heart disease.

Nausea Relief in Pregnancy:

Studies suggest that quince may alleviate nausea and vomiting, common early symptoms of pregnancy. In a research study involving 76 pregnant women, one tablespoon of quince syrup proved more beneficial in reducing pregnancy-induced nausea than 20 mg of vitamin B6. However, further research is necessary to confirm these findings. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Potential for Treating Digestive Tract Inflammation:

Quinces have a long history of traditional use in treating digestive problems. Recent research indicates that quince extract might protect intestinal tissue from damage caused by inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis. While studies have shown positive results in rats, further research involving humans is required.

Treatment of Stomach Ulcers:

Quince contains plant chemicals that may aid in the treatment of stomach ulcers. Test-tube studies have demonstrated that quince juice can suppress the growth of Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium associated with stomach ulcers. In rats, quince extract has shown protective effects against alcohol-induced stomach ulcers. However, more research is needed to determine the effectiveness in humans.

Relief of Acid Reflux Symptoms:

Many studies suggest that quince syrup can help manage symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), commonly known as acid reflux. In multiple studies involving children and pregnant women, quince syrup was found to be as effective as standard medication in reducing acid reflux symptoms.

Diabetic-Friendly:

Due to its fiber, vitamin, mineral, flavonoid, and tannin content, quince has a low glycemic index, meaning it has a moderate effect on blood sugar levels. Diabetics can monitor the impact on their sugar levels by using continuous blood sugar meters or glucometers.

Boosts the Immune System:

Quinces possess antibacterial effects that can help prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria. Additionally, quince provides 15% of the daily requirement of vitamin C, vital for a healthy immune response. The fruit's fiber content supports a healthy gut microbiota, reducing inflammation and enhancing resistance to infections caused by harmful gut bacteria.