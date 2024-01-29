Can you find the five cats hiding in this messy room?

Can you find the hidden cats in less than 20 seconds?

The following amusing riddle has managed to capture the attention of many puzzle aficionados on the Internet. Hidden among the the mess in the room are five cats that most people could not find.

Can you able find the hidden pets in less than 20 seconds?

Find all the cats in this picture (credit: AdobeStock)

Today's riddle may seem especially difficult, and many people even claimed it was impossible to find the cats. But take a closer look.

The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Did you find all the cats? Even if you didn't, it's okay. They were very well hidden, after all.

Here is where the cats are hiding